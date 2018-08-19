‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers For August 20-24: Billy’s World Crumbles

Professional and personal problems plague Billy as he attempts to launch 'Jabotique'

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of August 20 through 24 bring drama that could leave families in tatters in Genoa City.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) shocks Billy (Jason Thompson) when he reaches out with an olive branch. Nick wants to bury the hatchet with Billy, According to She Knows Soaps. There’s no love lost between these two. Nick never appreciated how Billy treated his sister, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and now Billy is dating Nick’s ex-wife Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and living at his daughter Summer’s (Hunter King) home.

Shortly after his wary acceptance, Billy figures out the motive behind Nick’s offer. Nick’s company Dark Horse bought the leasing company that Billy used to rent the space for his 30 “Jabotique” stores. Considering his brother, Jack’s (Peter Bergman) involvement in Dark Horse along with Nick’s animosity, Billy quickly realizes that he’s in for some trouble, but he has to accept Nick’s higher rent or watch his plans go down in flames.

Things aren’t so great in Billy’s personal life, either. Summer will not stop in her attempts to seduce Billy no matter how many times he rebuffs her. When Kyle (Michael Mealor) gives Phyllis a heads up about Summer’s plans to follow Billy on his upcoming business meeting and further tempt him, Phyllis ends up confronting her daughter. Summer says some nasty words about her mother getting what she deserves as she gets older, and Phyllis lashes out at Summer and slaps her.

Unfortunately for Phyllis, it looks like Summer and Billy share another kiss, and it’s possible that Billy and Phyllis could end up splitting over all the drama.

Speaking of drama, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) brings plenty with his arrival in Genoa City. First of all, Arturo (Jason Canela) sees him and demands that Rey leave immediately. It doesn’t look like Rey complies, though, because he also zeros in on Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) shortly after his arrival, which certainly raises Victor’s suspicions. It looks like Rey is hot on the trail of what happened to J.T. and he could blow the case wide open soon unless Paul (Doug Davidson) beats him to it.

Finally, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Neil (Kristoff St. John) explore the possibilities for their budding relationship. Neither is sure where things are going, but they appreciate the diversion their time together provides from their real-life problems

As far as problems go, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) worries about Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). She cannot get in touch with Tessa and Mariah fears the worst.

