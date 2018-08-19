‘Real Housewives Of New York’s’ Luann De Lesseps Served For Failure To Establish Trust For Children

De Lesseps has 20 days to respond to the complaint.

The legal problems continue for Luann De Lesseps of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York as she has been served for failing to set up a trust as she promised in her divorce agreement. Luann’s divorce agreement with Count Alexandre DeLesseps awarded her their mansion in Bridgehampton, New York with the stipulation that she would create a trust for her adult children (23-year-old Victoria and 21-year-old Noel) with half the interest in the home. Radar Online reports that she sold the home for $8 million and bought one in Sag Harbor for $3 million. Half of the $5 million difference should have been used to establish that trust, but Luann has failed to establish that trust. Court papers indicate that she threatened to sell the Sage Harbor house at one point to buy one in upstate New York. She went so far as to put it on the market but has since pulled the listing.

Victoria, Noel, and De Lesseps’ ex-husband are asking a judge to prohibit Luann from listing the home again or from taking out a loan against it. Their complaint was served to a woman named Audrey at Luann’s home who said that she wasn’t home at the time but would be returning Tuesday. She has 20 days to respond and is said to have hired legal representation.

De Lesseps entered rehab after a much-publicized arrest for attacking an officer while under the influence of alcohol. She remained sober throughout filming for the most recent season of Real Housewives of New York but later relapsed. The 53-year-old has attributed her relapse to a feeling of betrayal after learning of the lawsuit brought by her children and ex-husband in the press. Luann has acknowledged that her relapse taught her that she can’t have just a drink or two, sharing that the night she relapsed started with “two or three” watermelon martinis, then continued with an entire bottle of wine and most, if not all, of a six-pack of beer. Some questions about the timing of her relapse exist, however, as there are reports that she had been drinking heavily long before the lawsuit was filed.

De Lesseps is scheduled to appear in court later this month but said she is already on probation which means she is forbidden to drink. She described her view of alcohol in her life, saying, “Really at this point, I feel like I’m almost allergic to alcohol because I can’t be like most normal people and have a glass or two of wine. I’m just not wired that way.”