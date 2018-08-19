Woman Put Under Intense Surveillance By TSA’s ‘Quiet Skies’ Blasts Potentially ‘Illegal’ Program

Taylor Usry is asking why she was targeted when she's innocent, as professor suggests the program is not legal.

The Quiet Skies program by TSA at airports is supposed to keep people safe from the bad guys. However, one woman named Taylor Usry is baffled at why she was chosen to be surveilled so heavily during a recent flight. Taylor was not only watched closely as she made every little move at the airport, but she was also accompanied by two federal marshals on her flight, revealed the Boston Globe.

When Taylor arrived at the airport, the marshals already had reviewed a file of information about her. She was apparently targeted only because she had recently traveled to Turkey on a one-way ticket. Taylor didn’t have any other motive to travel there, however, than to attend an art workshop for work. Her husband bought her the one-way ticket instead of a roundtrip to save money.

So as she arrived at the airport, walked around and went to the bathroom, each little movement she made was carefully scrutinized and recorded. Taylor remembers that the TSA screeners weren’t shy to check her, saying they asked about her bra and whether she was wearing a thong or panty liner.

Taylor recalled, “I was super, double-triple checked at every opportunity and I thought it was really strange.”

She boarded the plane last, and remembers a strange encounter with a man that she now thinks was a federal marshal.

“There was a guy in line that was super, super friendly… He asked where I was staying… He was so nice and friendly. He gave me restaurant recommendations. In hindsight, it is weird and creepy.”

After finding out that she was being watched as part of the Quiet Skies program, she is demanding some answers, saying, “I’d like my government to explain to me why my tax dollars are best spent surveilling completely innocent citizens, violating their privacy.”

A law professor from the University of Chicago, Geoffrey Stone, offered his two cents. Stone described the incident as “crazy,” saying that just because Taylor went to Turkey doesn’t substantiate “reasonable justification” to surveil her.

Moreover, the professor suggested that if Taylor’s trip to Turkey was really the only motive behind her surveillance, that the whole thing was “potentially illegal” and “a waste of taxpayer money.”

For Taylor, the entire situation has been eye-opening, if still not completely baffling.

She even said, “I’m not unique, I don’t do anything special.”

Questions now remain of how many people are being surveilled by Quiet Skies that might be innocent like Usry.