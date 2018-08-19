Tara Reid Says She’s ‘Blown Away’ By ‘Sharknado’ Success

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “Sharknado” actress Tara Reid revealed that she is “blown away” by the cult film franchise’s lengthy success.

On a press tour to promote the franchise’s sixth and final installment, “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time,” which premieres August 19 on Syfy, Reid said, “The first time I [read the script]. I just thought it was the most ridiculous, silly movie I ever had read in my life.”

Reid, who plays the role of April Shepard, said, “This ‘Sharknado’ is absolutely crazy because we’ve done everything.”

“I already gave birth in outer space inside of a shark,” she added. “I mean, who could do that? I went from a normal person to half robotic to a full robot. I have magical powers, I can fly. I can do anything.”

In the final film of the series, the stars of the film travel back in time to the very first shark-infested tornado in the franchise’s history.

“So what we’re trying to do,” Reid explained, “is get into it and time travel to where the other place was. Kind of pick up all the people where they are. And you can reverse time and save some of the lives. So the people that you thought were dead in the first one are back in this one.”

“I can drive a sharknado,” she continued. “It’s so silly. How they thought of the things they thought of in this one is just another level.”

“I think that’s why the fans like it so much, because they see that it’s outrageous,” Reid said of the film franchise’s success and giant cult following since the very first film’s premiere in 2013. “They see that it takes you out of your everyday life.”

“This is a very hard time that people are alive, with all the war and all the racism going on,” Reid explained.

“It’s like a cult film. It’s amazing to me what happened with this little film. It still blows my mind away. It really does,” she said.

Due to some back issues I am having, I had to cut my press tour short. I wish I could’ve been there especially for my favorite show, @BUILDseriesNYC. Thank you for ur understanding & I am hoping to recover from this pain soon. Tune in Sunday as @SharknadoSYFY 6 premieres on @syfy — Tara Reid (@TaraReid) August 17, 2018

Since Reid’s last television interview for the film, in which she seemed to slur her words and constantly squint her eyes, the “Sharknado” actress announced via Twitter that she would be cutting her press tour short due to unspecified back issues that have caused her a great deal of pain, noting that she is sad that she will be unable to appear on Build Series NYC, an interview series that she has referred to as one of her favorite shows.