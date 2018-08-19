Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend Jordyn Woods Gushes Over Her & Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, is opening up about her relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

According to an August 18 report by E! Online, Jordyn Woods says that her relationship with Kylie Jenner is better than ever, and that the birth of Kylie’s baby girl, Stormi Webster, has actually brought them closer in their friendship.

“I think it just has gotten better. It is a part of life and the process of growing up. I think it has been really great with her around now. Stormi is so sweet and so beautiful. I love hanging out with her all day. She is just amazing. I’m obsessed,” Woods said of Kylie’s life as a mother, and her love for little Stormi.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and her best friend are also collaborating on a new Jordyn Woods x Kylie Cosmetics makeup collection. Woods says that she and her BFF have been trying to do something similar since Kylie launched her cosmetics company, and that they are now finally getting it done.

“We have been trying to do this since she launched her company and we finally figured things out. It is coming out sometime next month…It must just be…on my 21st [birthday], maybe,” Jordyn stated.

Meanwhile, Jordyn Woods also credits Kylie Jenner for her love of makeup, revealing that she was a “tomboy” when she first met her best friend, and that the reality star helped her learn the ropes of makeup, hair extensions, and more.

“When I met Kylie, I was a tomboy. I didn’t wear any makeup. I didn’t wear hair extensions or anything. I saw them do it. And over time after watching Kylie put on makeup, I learned how to do it myself. Now, I really only trust myself to do my makeup.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it seems that Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Jordyn Woods wasn’t the only one that got better following her daughter Stormi’s birth.

Recently, Kylie revealed that she believes she much nicer to her older sister, Kendall Jenner, now that she’s a mother. “Yeah, I can feel that. I feel you’re a lot nicer to me, now that you have a kid,” Kendall told Kylie during a recent interview. “Yeah,” Kylie Jenner replied, adding that the way she looks at life has “changed” since she welcomed her baby girl.

Currently, there is no official release date for Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner’s makeup collection, but Jordyn will likely be posting about it on social media to keep fans updated about the launch.