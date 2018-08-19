Nina Dobrev’s Bikini Pic Shows Off Her Toned Backside On A ‘Sunday Funday’ In The Pool

Nina Dobrev posted a bikini pic to celebrate summer.

Nina Dobrev is making the most of her summer, according to her latest Instagram picture.

The pic shows her relaxing in a pool with two friends. All three are wearing bikinis and shades. Dobrev is sporting a hot pink bikini. The pic shows her from the rear, showing off her perfectly toned figure.

All three are also wearing big smiles and are clearly enjoying their girls’ day at the pool.

“How is it already the end of August?!” asked Dobrev in her caption. “The summer flew by… Happy Sunday Funday everyone. Grab your girls, your suits, and your sunglasses and enjoy the last few weeks before reality sets in.”

Fans clearly can’t get enough of the pic, which earned over 200,000 likes in less than an hour.

“I’m actually glad summer is almost over,” commented one fan. “I’m so ready for winter.”

Another fan had a more tongue-in-cheek response.

“Reality doesn’t stop for most of us, Nina,” the fan said.

Dobrev regularly updates her fans on her Instagram feed. Another recent pic showed a cast photo from her upcoming CBS sitcom Fam.

“Tonight is our first LIVE tape night. Wish this group of weirdos good luck,” she wrote.

The star has been open about her commitment to fitness and the workout routine she relies on to keep her body in amazing shape. According to Teen Vogue, Dobrev grew up as a competitive gymnast, working out four hours at a time six days per week.

She’s a big advocate for working out with friends. She says making a commitment to friends holds you accountable, and that you’re more likely to skip if you work out alone.

“Whenever I go with my girlfriends they push me and motivate me to do better,” Dobrev told Teen Vogue. “Having that support system in class is helpful.”

She sees working out as a type of self-care and said that it makes her a better person.

“I feel like if everyone did that more, they’d get out more, they’d have more experiences, they’d be more active, and they’d feel better about themselves,” the actress said.

Dobrev said she enjoys HITT workouts, which raise the intensity of a workout for short periods of time. Overall, though, her strategy to keep her body toned is to stay as active as she can.

The Canadian actress rose to stardom during her time on Degrassi: The Next Generation and The Vampire Diaries. In addition to working on her new sitcom, she is also appearing in the movie Dog Days.