Kylie Jenner Slams Fan Who Claims She And Travis Scott Have Split

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have not split, despite rumors that are circulating that the rapper has moved out of the reality star’s home.

According to an August 19 report by Hollywood Life, one social media user took to Instagram with claims that her father worked for a moving company and that he handled all of the Kardashian/Jenner family moves.

“YALL. Remember how my dad is a mover, and moves all the Kardashian/Jenner’s?????? Well home boy spilled the tea and told me that TRAVIS SCOTT AND KYLIE SPLIT. He said they moved all of Travis’ sh– out of her house. Shouts to my dad for keeping up with the Kardashians,” the fan wrote, later adding that Kylie even gave her father tequila.

Upon seeing the rumors, Kylie Jenner decided to debunk them herself. “Obviously fake. Sh– was never moved. I never gave anyone tequila,” Jenner commented on the post.

As many fans know, Kylie and Travis share one daughter together, baby Stormi Webster. The couple has been seemingly doing very well in their relationship, which Jenner also recently spoke out about.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner opened up to Vogue about her relationship with Travis Scott and even claimed that they never miss a night together.

home. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 17, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

“I’m actually scrolling through Instagram right now, and it says that me and Travis don’t live together, and so I just want to say that we never miss a night with each other, we go back and forth from my Calabasas house and the city home that we actually got together. So just if you wanted to add that in,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stated.

Meanwhile, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship is so cute that even Selena Gomez allegedly believes that they are “couple goals.” Sources previously revealed that the singer absolutely loves how much the rapper’s new album is a reflection of his love for Kylie, and has been listening to it “non-stop.”

“She’s been playing Travis Scott’s album almost non-stop, and one of her favorite things about the whole album is how much love he shows Kylie on it. Selena thinks Kylie and Travis are so sweet together. They’re totally couple goals for Selena and her friends,” one insider dished on Gomez’s love for Jenner and Scott’s relationship.

Although Kylie Jenner claims that things are good with Travis Scott, it seems that the couple will continue to dodge relationship rumors, despite the status of their romance.