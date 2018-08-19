Klay Thompson’s Dad, Mychal, Says His Son Will ‘Retire In The Warriors Uniform’ Despite Free Agency

Current shooting guard for the Golden State Warriors and NBA superstar Klay Thompson has the option to pursue his free agent status as of next summer, but not everyone believes that he should or will — including his own father. According to the Bleacher Report, Mychal Thompson — Klay’s father — went on the record with Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle to lay down his firmest predictions on the matter, leaving little room for doubt.

“Oh yeah, you can mark it down. Klay’s going to retire in the Warriors’ uniform… He’s going to play at Chase Center [the Warriors’ brand new sports center, slated to be ready for 2019], and he’s not going to be at Chase Center as a visiting player, he’s going to be a Warrior for the next seven or eight years.”

As The Spun reiterates, there has been a great deal of speculation moving into the next season or two that the dream team line-up of Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green would be taking advantage of their imminent free agency, shattering the established fellowship and breaking up a good thing on the score sheet. It appears that this may not be carved in stone after all given the immense degree of assuredness that Klay Thompson’s father invests in the notion that his son will be seeking a contract extension rather than a release and eventual trade.

Thompson has carved out a niche for himself in the NBA, having a reputation as one of the most dangerous two-way players on the court. He averaged 20.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists this past season making him — statistically speaking — the top shooting guard in the game at the moment. His ability to play both offensively at this level of peak performance and then turn around to fit a role as a top-tier defender has made him invaluable to his teammates with the Golden State Warriors and an absolute fan favorite.

2019 is shaping up to be a turbulent and at-times exciting year for those basketball fans that follow free agency and trade deadlines, with Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, and Kyrie Irving all expected to seek new contract arrangements during the upcoming year. Such a huge amount of talent entering the free agent pool all at once is slightly unusual and could mean a big mix-up for both the Western and Eastern conferences.

This latest rumor coming, even though it comes from a rather reputable source, is ill news for teams that may have been planning to headhunt Klay Thompson when his option came up. The dominance asserted by the existing roster of the Golden State Warriors is hard to deny, with the team having appeared in the last four NBA finals, winning three of those four contests.

The last NBA finals — taking place between the Warriors the Cavaliers — was a 4-0 sweep in favor of the Warriors.