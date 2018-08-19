Kourtney Kardashian Has Blocked Younes Bendjima’s Number, Focused On Repairing Family Relationships, Per ‘HL’

Kourtney Kardashian is said to be looking towards the future, and forgetting her past when it comes to her recent split with Younes Bendjima.

According to an August 19 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardahian has allegedly blocked Younes Bendjima’s number, and is refusing to talk to him. It seems that that mother-of-three is ready to completely move on, and has no intentions of getting back together with the French model.

Sources tell the outlet that Kourtney is currently feeling good about her life, and that she is ready to focus on her children, as well as fixing her strained relationships with her sisters, especially Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

“Kourtney doesn’t want anything to do with Younes anymore, she’s blocked his number and she doesn’t want to talk to him or text with him, she’s totally over it and he doesn’t feature in her future at all. Right now Kourtney is focusing on herself, her children, and repairing the relationship with her sisters which has definitely suffered over the past few months. Kourtney is actually feeling great right now, she’s in the best shape of her life, she feels like she really has her head together, and she’s really excited about the future,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, Younes Bendjima is becoming the butt of many jokes online. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Vanderpump Rules star, Jax Taylor, recently spotted the model at his gym, and sneakily took a photo of him. In the caption, Taylor revealed that Bendjima had to “slum” it at a regular gym and downgrade to drinking Smart Water following his split from Kourtney Kardashian.

However, Kardashian allegedly doesn’t care that Bendjima is now being made fun of online. “Kourtney couldn’t care less about Younes getting trolled, as far as she’s concerned he’s big enough to look out for himself, he brought this on himself, and he’s not her problem any longer,” the source stated.

The insider added that Kourtney Kardashian is looking forward to all of the rumors and gossip about her split with Younes Bendjima to “die down,” because she wants to forget about the relationship and not think about Younes anymore.

“She knows that the only reason he’s still getting press right now is because of her, so she hopes he just fades away at some point so she doesn’t have to read or think about him any more,” the source said of Kourtney Kardashian’s split with Younes Bendjima.