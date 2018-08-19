Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Show Off PDA During Date Night In Miami

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hit the town in Miami over the weekend for a romantic date night.

According to an August 19 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been in Miami all week. However, on Saturday the couple made an appearance dressed in their best to attend their close friend, rapper 2 Chainz’s wedding to longtime girlfriend, Kesha Ward.

The wedding was also attended by other stars such as Gucci Mane, Alicia Keys and her husband, Swizz Beats, and more.

During the night, Kim and Kanye were seen showing off some major PDA. Kardashian, who stunned in a neon green latex Versace dress, arrived with her husband to the wedding in a lavish car, a Mercedes G-Wagon, that matched her brightly colored gown. The Daily Mail reports that when Kardashian went to exit the vehicle, West quickly scooped her up and lifted her from the SUV. The rapper even rested his hand on his wife’s famous backside while walking into the wedding.

That same night, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who wore a mint green suit, with no shirt underneath, treated themselves to a cute ice cream date, stopping at a nearby Haagen-Dazs to grab a couple of ice cream cones.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye has seemingly been drooling over his wife’s new toned and slimmer figure. Although Kim has been showing off her new curves all over social media, even admitting that she’s down to 119 pounds, her husband has also been posting some sexy photos of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian was spotted parading around the beach in a very skimpy outfit. The mother-of-three wore only a neon orange thong bikini, which left very little to the imagination, and a white t-shirt that was tied up to show off her tiny waist. Later, Kanye West posted a photo of his wife from that day, which highlighted her famous assets.

Kim and Kanye’s love fest comes just days after sources told Radar Online that Kardashian was “livid” with her husband for certain lyrics in his new song, “XTCY,” which claim he would sleep with all four of her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“You got sick thoughts? I got more of em’. You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of em,” West’s lyrics read.

“Kim was livid. He did not run the lyrics by any of them before he dropped the song. It really grossed them all out. The whole family was shocked that he would sexualize them like that,” an insider told the outlet.

However, all seems to be well between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West now.