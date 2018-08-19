The Top 5 Sexiest Female Cosplayers To Follow On Instagram

As cosplaying becomes more popular around the world, the top cosplayers have achieved a level of fame for their skill, and as is often the case, their sexiness. This is especially true of female cosplayers that make up the majority of professional cosplayers. While many men and women inhabit the spirit of the cosplay beautifully, it takes someone special to put in the time and effort to not only look the role but become the role so convincingly that it is hard to tell them apart from the real McCoy.

While cosplaying is present in most post parts of the world, it is decidedly most popular in Asia, North America, and Europe. Each region has their own particular flair and style when it comes to the predominance of character choice when cosplaying. It only makes sense that people tend to cosplay characters they grew up with, or in the cases of some of these ladies, the ones they get paid handsomely for.

Jessica Nigri is considered by many to be the “Queen of Cosplay.” Her very loyal 3.1 million Instagram followers and corporations that pay her well to become their characters, as reported by Inquisitr, wouldn’t argue that. Her sexy Pikachu cosplay at the 2009 San Diego Comic-Con is regarded as having set the modern era of cosplay in motion. Nigri is best known for cosplays that are more inspired representations of characters than the literal ones she is paid for, such as Gears of War 3.

Hailing from New York, Stella Chuu was a burlesque performer until 2017 and is now an international cosplayer, according to Hollywood Reporter. She has become a fixture on the convention circuit, spreading geek culture to mainstream and casual audiences alike. She gets special props for creating her own cosplays rather than having a professional costumer put them together. She is said to have a great personality and attitude when meeting fans which is in part why brands such as Purple Plum, Soda Pop miniatures, and RAWR! Burlesque have also sponsored her to be a brand ambassador.

Linda Le, aka Vampy Bit Me, is an American cosplayer, model, and artist living in Los Angeles, according to the Vancouver Sun. She became cosplay royalty when she modeled for Otacool 2, which led to modeling work for Long Vo of Street Fighter, Tim Miller, Manga Entertainment UK, and many more U.S. and Japanese brands. She works for Mantum Industries as a costume and armor prop-maker, and is sponsored as a video gamer by Mad Catz.

MissHabit, aka Amie Lynn, has been in the cosplay universe for about a decade now, establishing herself as one of the top “non-purist” cosplayers around. While she has pulled off a number of high profile cosplays that garnered worldwide attention, it is her cosplay of Lighting from Final Fantasy XIII that has probably brought her the most attention and made her in demand at conventions around the world, according to ADN Radio.

Finally, Alodia Gosiengfiao, or just Alodia to her fans, is one of the sexiest cosplayers to follow on Instagram. Her feed is lively and current, her almost one million strong fan base there is active, and her cosplays are amazing and often sexy. She is a Filipina cosplayer and is considered one the best in the world. It has helped build her a diversified career as a model, TV presenter, actress, singer, and a very active cosplayer for fun and for hire. She has endorsement deals for products throughout Asia and is considered one of the most influential women in the Philippines according to her IMDB profile.