Idris Elba On Royal Wedding: ‘One Of The Highlights Of My Life’

The actor and director is having a very successful year, but the day that will stand out the most has nothing to do with his career.

Idris Elba is an in-demand actor who stars in many blockbuster motion pictures alongside Hollywood’s top stars. But a majority of people just want to ask him about one specific event he experienced firsthand — What was the royal wedding really like?

Yes, the Avengers: Infinity War star was one of the lucky few invited to see Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle on May 19. He attended the ceremony with his fiancée, model Sabrina Dhowre, and the couple mingled with members of the royal family and celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, James Corden, Serena Williams, and George and Amal Clooney.

And that night Elba was put to work — he spun some tunes from the DJ booth at the newlyweds’ exclusive party at the Frogmore House, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“I try not to talk too much about it, because it was a private day, but it remains one of the highlights of my life for sure,” he recently told the Guardian about the wedding of the year.

Elba also revealed that he was invited to the festivities by his good pal Prince Harry, who he called a “neighborhood lad” who he knows “just from round the way.”

When pressed for more details, the charming Brit gave another suave yet diplomatic answer.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

“It was a beautiful experience like all weddings are,” he said.

The 45-year-old was interviewed by the Guardian about the film Yardie, which marks his directorial debut. The crime drama, based on the 1992 novel of the same name written by Victor Headley, premiered at Sundance in January and opens in the United Kingdom on August 31.

“I really enjoyed directing, though, I think it’s the best of all my interests — from the technical aspects to the acting to the soundtrack, the photography,” Elba explained. “All of that stuff really intrigued me.”

He was so pleased with the process that he has already picked his next movie to direct — a new version of the classic tale The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Elba has also been in the news lately as the rumored next James Bond. While his name has been mentioned as Daniel Craig’s successor for quite a while now, he further fueled rumors last week with a cryptic tweet.

“My name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” he mysteriously posted on Twitter on August 12.

In 2014, he told CNN that playing 007 would be “such an honor.”

“I mean what do we have to do here,” he said about playing the dashing secret service agent. “We have to wear beautiful suits, drive nice cars, chase bad guys, and date beautiful women? I don’t know, sounds good to me.”

In the meantime, the Inquisitr recently reported that Elba will play the villain in the upcoming Fast and Furious spinoff film, Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham. Production for the movie is slated to start in September and it is scheduled to be released in theaters on August 2, 2019.