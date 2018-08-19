Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sexy Bathing Suit Video After Younes Bendjima Split

Kourtney Kardashian is currently single, and she’s not afraid to show everyone exactly what she’s working with.

According to an August 19 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian posted a video of herself wearing a sexy one-piece bathing suit as she laid on a set of stairs.

In the video, which Kourtney posted to her Instagram story over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a neon bathing suit that showed off all of her curves. The 39-year-old also wore a pair of white sneakers and completed the look by wearing a black baseball cap over her shoulder-length hair.

Kourtney Kardashian may be showing everyone that she has moved on from her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, with the sexy snapshot. It was announced just last week that the couple had split after nearly two years of dating. The pair had been spotted together many times in the weeks and days leading up to their breakup. However, sources revealed that it was Kourt who pulled the plug on their relationship.

Kardashian’s relationship with Bendjima was the first serious romance she had following her breakup with Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott were together for nearly 10 years and share three children together, son Mason, 8, daughter, Penelope, 6, and son Reign, 3.

Kourtney looks so good omg???? A post shared by dash_broadcast (@dash_broadcast) on Aug 18, 2018 at 4:46pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in the days since Kourtney’s split with Younes, rumors have been flying that the split has brought back bad memories of Kardashian’s breakup with Scott Disick.

“Kourtney had very deep feelings for Younes and although she swears she won’t give him another chance, she’s suffering the loss of love right now. It hurts and what’s even worse is that this breakup has brought back all the old feelings of betrayal she experienced so many times with Scott. It was her relationship with Younes that helped her end things with Scott for good. But now that she’s been betrayed by Younes, the same exact way Scott betrayed her, it’s opened up the old wound,” an insider previously told the Hollywood Life.

detox A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 13, 2018 at 1:30pm PDT

In addition, some fans believe that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are back on a path that will lead them to rekindle their romance now that Younes Bendjima is out of the picture. However, Scott is currently dating model, Sofia Richie, and sources have revealed that the pair are in a very good place in their relationship at the moment.

Meanwhile, if Kourtney Kardashian continues to post bathing suit videos, she may not be on the market for too much longer.