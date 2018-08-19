Iggy Azalea Shows Off Toned Hips And Long Legs In Rebellious Photos Posted To Instagram

The Australian rapper may have been busy promoting her newest EP — entitled Digital Distortion after shirking the original name of Surviving the Summer — but that doesn’t mean that she’s too busy to do a little bit of social media promotion while she’s at it.

Taking to her Instagram account to post a series of beauty shots in a rebellious tone, Iggy Azalea has her sights set on the success of her Fashion Nova collection. She’s not the only one, according to TMZ. Cardi B is set to launch her own collection, following in Iggy’s footsteps as well as those of Amber Rose and Teyana Taylor.

In the steamy shot posted to the social media platform, Iggy lies on her hip, long legs thrust out to the side. The pose is confident yet vulnerable, echoing the poise and allure of pulp fiction covers gracing magazine racks and bookshelves in the middle part of the previous century. She’s wearing a shockingly white fleece jacket at half-length, cropped short to accentuate her midsection and hips, even in a seated or resting pose. The texture of the jacket is apparent — big, fluffy, and reminiscent of the early hip-hop scene of the 1980s, down to the overlong sleeves and the bright white painted nails protruding from the heavy cuffs.

This retro-infused aesthetic is cemented by the fact that Iggy Azalea is modeling atop of plain slate carpeted floor complimented by what appears to be authentic wood paneling in the background. The only thing that would make this image perfect would be to replace the plain carpet with some groovy shag. Accessories aplenty crowd the frame out to complete the shot. A Salvador Dali print rests idly behind Iggy, and an enormous rotary phone joins a simple ceramic lamp — both painted in ivory tones that allow her jacket to really pop.

Her feet are clad in what appears to be a soft suede boot in a light tan hue with a full wedge heel for support, adding a definite bit of vintage flair to the overall ensemble.

That’s not the only attitude-filled Instagram post shared by the rapper recently, all part of a series captioned simply “@fashionnova” to direct attention to her holdings in the brand and the looks she is promoting. Switching gears entirely, Iggy Azalea goes from an all white look to an all black one, baring her stomach and showing off another piece of eccentric art in the process as she is joined by a metal lamp worked into what appears to be the shape of an angel.

The second outfit has a martial air to it, the denim skirt slash shorts combination showing off more than a little bit of leg, adorned with zippers and a frayed finish to show some ferocity.