‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Jenelle Evans Shares Weight Loss Photos Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Jenelle Evans still has fans thinking she may be pregnant.

Jenelle Evans showed off her recent weight loss in an Instagram post on Friday, August 17, but unfortunately, she has yet to silence the ongoing pregnancy rumors she’s been faced with over the past several months.

After posting side-by-side photos of herself on Instagram days ago, the Teen Mom 2 star faced more questions about a pregnancy after being accused of sucking in her stomach to make herself look thin.

Around the same time, Evans’ weight loss photo was shared, her husband posted an image of the reality star and mother of three on Instagram and in the photo, Evans’ midsection didn’t appear to be as fit and firm as it did in the photo she shared. Right away, fans began to wonder what was going on with her body.

“I’m pretty sure she’s pregnant,” one person wrote.

“Is she pregnant again??????!!!! Omg,” another said.

Evans and Eason share one daughter, one-year-old Ensley, and also have two older children each from previous relationships. As Teen Mom 2 fans well know, Evans’ mother, Barbara, has full custody of her oldest child, nine-year-old Jace, and she shares custody of her middle child, four-year-old Kaiser, with her former boyfriend Nathan Griffith.

As for Eason, he has one older daughter, Maryssa, and a son named Kaden.

In July of last year, Jenelle Evans and David Eason opened up about having more children with one another during an interview with E! News.

“I think we’re good,” Evans said. “We have a lot of kids together.”

“We already have so many kids and it’s really time-consuming, it’s hectic. We don’t get that much time for just ourselves,” Eason added.

Jenelle Evans’ weight loss photos were shared just days after The Ashley’s Reality Roundup confirmed that the mother of three had finally signed on to appear on Teen Mom 2 Season 9 after several weeks of negotiations. As viewers may have heard, Evans was threatening to quit the show after MTV fired her husband for the homophobic statements he made on Twitter in February.

Although Evans will be seen in Season 9, her storyline will be much different than fans are used to.

“Since there is a lot of stuff that is off-limits to film, either at Jenelle’s request or because it has to do with David and MTV won’t film him, the producers had to come up with new subjects to include in Jenelle’s story,” the source said. “They are going to be revisiting with Jace’s father Andrew [Lewis] this season,” a source said.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is currently in production and expected to air later this year or early next year on MTV.