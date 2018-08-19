Lala Kent Gushes Over Boyfriend Randall Emmett On Instagram: ‘You Give Me Butterflies Every Day’

Lala Kent couldn't be happier with her movie producer beau.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are going strong as she continues to film the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

On Instagram on Saturday, August 18, Kent shared a throwback photo of herself and the movie producer along with a sweet message to him.

“You give me butterflies every day,” she wrote.

Kent and Emmett have been dating for two and a half years and while Kent is currently busy traveling with her co-stars for Season 7, she and Emmett always make time for one another.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Kent and Emmett have never been seen alongside one another on the show and have no plans to expose their relationship at any time in the future. Instead, Kent will continue to appear on the show without Emmett as he remains focused on his successful production career.

While Kent and Emmett haven’t worked together on Vanderpump Rules, they did recently team up on the slasher flick The Row, which Kent starred in and Emmett produced.

Last month, as the couple celebrated the premiere party for the movie in Los Angeles, the Vanderpump Rules cast was on hand as was a Bravo film crew, who captured moments from the event for Season 7.

You give me butterflies every day♥️ A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Aug 17, 2018 at 8:30am PDT

Although fans shouldn’t hold their breaths for a Randall Emmett cameo on Vanderpump Rules, they will soon be treated to a joint appearance from the couple on the 11th season of Flipping Out with Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos.

Earlier this month, Bravo TV released a trailer for the upcoming season of the reality show which featured Kent showing off her and Emmett’s Los Angeles home as they renovated the kitchen and other rooms of their mansion. In the clip, Kent’s high-priced taste is evident and at one point, she requests a set of massive chandeliers for one of the rooms of her home.

In June, during their first joint interview with one another, Kent and Emmett spoke to Us Weekly magazine about their future at the premiere of his new film Gotti.

“That’s a question for him,” Kent said when asked about a future wedding. “I don’t know. I’m so happy.”

“Listen, I love Lala and I’m going to be with her always and forever,” Emmett explained. “So, that’s for the stars to align when they align.”

Kent also addressed the possibility of appearing on a reality show focused on her romance with Emmett.

“Never! You know, I like my relationship a lot. So, I’m gonna protect it,” she confirmed. “This isn’t this for the public. This is just for us to enjoy the two of us and not have outside influences.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.