‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of August 27: Bill Is Furious, Zoe Kisses Xander, Steffy Turns To Work

The latest B&B spoilers, a week in advance, promise that the tension will heat up between Bill and Thorne.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 27 reveal that Bill’s (Don Diamont) good guy persona could only last so long. It seems as if someone is testing Bill and that he will unleash that infamous temper before all hell breaks loose. Zoe (Kiara Barnes) has not given up on her dreams, and it seems as if her dreams still includes Xander (Adain Bradley). In the meantime, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will throw herself into her work.

Bill has always prided himself on being a family man, even though he has been less than a stellar father to Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton). Katie (Heather Tom) recently challenged him to step up and do better with Will (Finnegan George) too. Soap Opera Digest recently interviewed Don Diamont and he had some very interesting insights into his character.

“If somebody else tried to do something to his kids, oh I mean he’s take a bullet. He’d kill them, he’d take a bullet for his kids.”

After Bill chose a business meeting over Will, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) whispered in Katie’s ear and convinced her to try to get full custody of her son. He also told her that he will step in as a father figure to Will and that she should protect him from Bill. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicates that Bill will blast Thorne after discovering that he wants Katie to take Will away from him. He already told Thorne that the only advice he wants from him would be pertaining to dresses, and that he should stay out of his family business. Now, it seems as if Bill won’t take kindly to Thorne’s interference.

Zoe flew over the Atlantic to be with the man she loves, so she is not about to let him go. She has already told Emma (Nia Sioux) that she is not planning to go back, and during the week of August 27, she will begin her advances on Xander again. Soap Central states that she will kiss Xander for defending her and not sending her back to England.

Although Steffy gave her blessing for Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam to be married, it doesn’t mean that she no longer has feelings for the father of her daughter. B&B fans saw how torn up she was at the wedding, and how she needed her mother’s support to get through seeing them exchange vows. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will throw herself into work and that she will preview the designs for the new bedroom line, Intimate. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.