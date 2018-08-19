Omarosa Claims Donald Trump Would Deport Melania If She Divorced Him

The author of "Unhinged" also said today that she believed Donald Trump wanted to start a race war.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman has been under fire over the course of recent weeks as more details about her time spent at the White House — and her ignominious firing from her post there — emerge. According to The Independent, one of the stiffest claims being brought to light as posited in Omarosa’s newest book, entitled Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, is that Donald Trump would likely deport Melania should she decide — for whatever reason — to divorce him.

The tell-all tract has exploded in the news media for its rather grandiose claims, according to the Inquisitr, including that Donald Trump had used the so-called “n-word” multiple times in private conversation but also that he had insulted his campaign manager’s husband, calling Kellyanne Conway’s spouse George Conway “a f**ing goo-goo.”

This latest allegation rooted out in the pages of “Unhinged” is substantiated only by Manigault-Newman’s own opinion and estimation of Trump’s character, coinciding with the fact that the first lady reportedly acquired her green card via the colloquially named “Einstein visa,” or EB-1. This visa is offered specifically to those applications for an entry that demonstrates “extraordinary ability.” Melania Trump would enter, and proceed to become a United States citizen in 2006.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

“If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave him while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her,” Omarosa wrote. “This is a man who has said he could pardon himself from the Mueller investigation. Why not pardon himself over an alleged visa payoff?”

She continues, “Since Donald is fully aware of however she acquired her permanent citizenship, he could, if there were anything fishy around it, expose the methods and somehow invalidate it.”

According to Newsweek, Omarosa has compounded these claims by saying that — for her part — Melania can’t wait to divorce Donald Trump. Manigault-Newman elaborates to say that Melania’s striking and often controversial fashion choices are a key piece of evidence to support this line of thinking.

The White House response has been predictably dismissive, with Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham getting out in front of the story with her own version of affairs.

“It’s disappointing to her that she is lashing out and retaliating in such a self-serving way, especially after all the opportunities given to her by the president.”

Grisham also pointed out that Omarosa and Melania Trump rarely, if ever, interacted.

Donald Trump hasn’t been quiet about his distaste for Omarosa’s recent press spree, taking to Twitter to lambaste his former aide with extreme prejudice.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Omarosa isn’t done fanning the flames just yet, either. She took to MSNBC’s “Face the Nation” earlier today to state that she believes President Trump wants to instigate a race war, according to The Hill.