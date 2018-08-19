Tyra Banks Says ‘Life-Size 2’ Will Be The Biggest Holiday Movie Of The Year

According to Entertainment Tonight, actress and former model Tyra Banks claimed that “Life-Size 2” will be the biggest holiday movie of the year and discussed Lindsay Lohan’s character in the long-awaited sequel.

In a brief interview on the red carpet for “America’s Got Talent’s” live show at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday, Banks shared an update on the follow-up film, in which she stars alongside Lohan, who has only just recently stepped back into the spotlight after a lengthy hiatus in Dubai.

“Oh Eve is Eve 2.0,” Banks said, referring to her character in both the original film and the sequel nearly eighteen years later. “I am proud of this movie,” she continued. “Like, I really think it’s gonna be the biggest holiday movie of the year.”

“Yes, I said it,” she added.

The original film, simply called “Life-Size,” which was released back in 2000, is centered around a young girl named Casey, played by Lohan, who inadvertently brings her Barbie, named Eve, doll to life in attempt to bring her deceased mother back to life. After being miraculously brought to life, Eve and Casey embark on a series of adventures and shenanigans, but at the end of the film, Eve must inevitably return to her doll-like state.

With the original film’s neatly packaged ending, many fans are wondering whether or not Lohan will have role in the sequel at all and what similarities it will have, if any, to the original story line.

Upon being asked if Lohan will, indeed, be involved in the sequel, Banks said, “I mean, c’mon.”

“I’m executive producing [the movie],” she continued. “Come on.”

After being pressed even further, Banks asked, “Do you think I’m a fool?”

Her interviewer, ET’s Denny Director, responded with a simple “no.”

“Exactly,” she said. “So what do you think that means? You know. Hello, holla!”

While Banks didn’t go on to clarify, it seems like Lohan will make an appearance in the sequel after all.

In addition, actress Francia Raisa, from “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and “Grown-ish,” will also be starring the film. Raisa’s involvement in the sequel was announced in July via social media.

Raisa has reportedly been cast to play Grace Manning, “the confident and funny CEO of Marathon Toys, a huge toy company started by her mother that is most famous for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll.”

The sequel is expected to premiere on Freeform during the upcoming holiday season.