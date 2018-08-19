iPhone X 2018: Apple Might Match Galaxy Note 9 And Release 512GB Variant For New Flagship

According to the 'Express,' Apple's rumored 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhone X models might come with unprecedented internal storage for the iPhone line.

When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 earlier this month, the company confirmed one particular rumor that had been swirling ahead of its announcement, as the device will have a version with one terabyte of storage space — 512GB internal memory and another 512GB via microSD support. While Apple has long eschewed microSD support, a new rumor suggests that the iPhone X’s 2018 model will also have a version with 512GB internal storage, an unprecedented amount of space for the long-running smartphone line.

Citing predictions from market intelligence company TrendForce, the Express wrote that this year’s high-end iPhone X models could have 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions once Apple announces them in the coming weeks. Such a move would allow Apple to pose a more direct challenge to Samsung, as the South Korean company had emphasized the 512GB storage/8GB RAM option for the Galaxy Note 9 as one good reason why consumers should purchase its latest phablet. The Note 9 also has a lower-end configuration that comes with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.

Given how the two aforementioned Galaxy Note 9 configurations come with ample internal and external storage space, the Express noted that Samsung had taken aim at other smartphone makers in the run-up to the Note 9’s launch, pointing out in its ads that users of these devices regularly have to delete apps and other files to make room for newer ones.

2018 iPhones: Apple Pencil Support, 512GB version, 6.1” LCD with Dual-SIM, 6.5” starts at $999, same as last year iPhone X (via: https://t.co/AJldDEhbsF) pic.twitter.com/R9qhBANFWa — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 14, 2018

Aside from Apple being one of the few smartphone makers not to support microSD cards, the company might fall behind as far as another basic specification is concerned. According to the Express, TrendForce expects the iPhone X’s high-end models for 2018 to be sold with only 4GB RAM. The lower-end version, which is said to come with a 6.1-inch LCD display, is rumored to be offered in 64GB and 256GB options, with both configurations shipping with only 3GB RAM under the hood.

While no dates have been announced by Apple so far, the company is expected to unveil its new iPhone X models at a media event in September, with the devices’ official release date following in about a week and a half. As reported earlier this month by the Inquisitr, the iPhone X will likely have two premium models for 2018, a 5.8-inch version and a 6.5-inch “iPhone X Plus,” as well as a budget-priced, 6.1-inch model. Pricing is expected to be somewhere in the range of $900 to $1,000 for the premium models and around $650 to $750 for the cheaper LCD edition.