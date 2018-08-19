‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoiler Week Of August 20: Hope & Liam’s Wedding, Taylor & Brooke’s Cake Fight

New B&B spoilers show that Steffy will stand up mid-ceremony.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 20 reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) wedding day has finally arrived. The B&B spoiler video shows that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Taylor (Hunter Tylo), and the Logan sisters are all present for Lope’s nuptials

The preview clip shows a radiant Hope as she comes downstairs, while Liam looks lovingly at his bride. It seems as if the wedding will once again take place at Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is officiating the ceremony and also looks thrilled for the couple.

The Logan sisters are supporting Hope on her big day and they all hug Hope prior to the ceremony. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Bridget (Ashley) have made the trip to Los Angeles so that they could share in Hope’s special day.

“Baby, I’m ready for this adventure!”

Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows Liam talking to Hope at the altar. They hold hands and he tells her that he is ready for the adventure. The bridal couple looks particularly excited for this new phase of their lives together, and B&B spoilers indicate that this time Hope and Liam will actually get married.

The clip cuts to Steffy standing up at the service, but it is unclear as to why she is getting up from the seat. It seems unlikely that she will stop the service since she has previously given Liam and Hope her blessing. It is more likely that she needs to take a breather from the ceremony itself.

“Don’t do this! Don’t marry Hope!”

Taylor is not happy about the wedding. Bold and the Beautiful spoiler clip shows that Taylor is dressed in black and will approach Liam before the wedding. She will beg him not to marry Hope. Although Liam looks distraught, it is clear that he chooses to marry the mother of his unborn child despite Taylor’s pleas.

“I want you gone, Taylor! Do you understand me?”

Brooke confronts Taylor and tells her that she needs to leave. However, Taylor is having none of it and she makes an announcement usually reserved for the bride and groom.

“I think it’s time to cut the cake!”

Taylor will dig into the cake, while Brooke gasps. She then hurls the cake at Brooke and a cake fight ensues. Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Steffy and Hope walk in while their mothers are flinging cake. Steffy gasps in horror, while Hope screams “Mom!” Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.