Jennifer Lopez Posts Revealing Throwback Video, Reminds Fans She’s Been Rocking A Tight Body For Decades

The singer will be honored at Monday's MTV Video Music Awards.

Jennifer Lopez looks great at age 49, and this weekend the singer reminded fans that she’s actually been looking great for decades.

On Saturday, the singer took to Instagram to post a throwback video from her 2002 album This Is Me … Then, one where she revealed her tight body in an open fur coat that just barely covered her up. The picture is part of an extended period of reminiscing after MTV announced that the singer would be winning the Vanguard Award at Monday’s Video Music Awards for her lifetime contributions to music.

In the caption that went along with her video, J.Lo said the 2002 album was her most personal ever, as well as the “favorite album I’ve done so far.” She also reminded fans that no matter where she goes, she knows where she came from.

“I just loved the sound of it and the sentiments…At that time I truly realized that being an artist meant you have to be vulnerable and bare your heart and soul…it takes courage to do that…to really show who you are at any given moment in time…and this was me then… completely. And one of the things that was important for me to remind everyone of in that moment was who I am and who I will always be…don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got I’m still I’m still…JENNY FROM THE BLOCK”

While the video may have reminded fans how great Jennifer Lopez looked 16 years ago, the star’s Instagram page shows that she hasn’t lost a step at all as she nears 50. Lopez has stayed in amazing shape, and isn’t shy about sharing revealing pictures that show off just how hard she’s been working to keep her tightly toned body.

That includes lounging on the beach at age 49, as the picture below shows.

Lopez also earned plenty of praise for a swimsuit picture from her 49th birthday showing what fans thought was an unreal body. The picture made the rounds on the celebrity news circuit and racked up close to 4 million likes on Instagram.

Fans will get the chance to see even more of Jennifer Lopez very soon. She will be honored at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday for her lifetime achievements in music, returning to the award show where she has a long history of wearing very, very revealing outfits. No word yet on whether she might revisit the fur coat from the throwback video.