Police Arrest 88-Year-Old Ezra James, Accuse Him Of Burning Raccoon Alive For Eating His Mangoes

James said the raccoon would destroy all his mangoes.

An 88-year-old man burned a raccoon alive because the animal would eat all his mangoes.

Ezra James, a resident of Palm Bay, Florida, was arrested after police found a burning raccoon at his home. According to WSFA TV, James was frustrated with how the animal would destroy the mangoes meant for him and decided to kill the animal once and for all. So one day he managed to get hold of the raccoon, and then poured gasoline on it. He then set it alight.

“I threw some gasoline on him and lit a match,” he said.

James maintained that the animal was a nuisance, and as well as eating his mangoes, could have given him rabies by biting him.

But as the raccoon burned alive in a metal trap, a neighbor found out what James had done and called 911. When police arrived on the scene, the raccoon had still not died, and an officer reportedly shot the animal to put it out of its misery.

The police then arrested James on a charge of animal cruelty and set a $2000 bond for him. James, who is from Jamaica, didn’t know that authorities had the right to euthanize the animal and that he didn’t need to burn the raccoon to get rid of it. Although now free since his bond has been met met, James is angry with his neighbor who called 911.

“She’s a wicked woman,” James said.

James was apologetic about what he had done, and said that he wouldn’t have ever set fire to the raccoon had he known better. He cited his history of never having killed anyone as proof of his intentions.

“Eighty-eight-years-old, first time I ever have to go to jail. I never thought about killing nobody in my lifetime. No man, no woman, no kid.”

His neighbor Nancy Gill, who has seen James live near her house for 20 years, was appalled by what the old man had done, and said she still couldn’t believe that the octogenarian would burn alive a raccoon because it ate his mangoes. But she expressed faith in James’ apology, saying he must be sorry for what he had done.

“I never would have believed he would have done that,” she said. “I sure hope he thinks about it because God don’t want us to do stuff like this.”

On his part, James has learned that he doesn’t need to set animals on fire and that he can simply call authorities if any animals pester him in the future.

“I’m not going to catch no more because I learned my lesson,” James said. “No, I’m done with that.”