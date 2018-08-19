NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler Could Be Headed To New York Knicks In 2019, ‘Business Insider’ Reports

The Knicks are looking to join the contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler could be headed to the Garden next year, with new NBA rumors claiming the two superstars may be planning a move to the New York Knicks after the upcoming season.

There have been growing rumors that the two would like to play on the same team after the 2018-19 season, when both will be able to test the free agent waters. A new report from Business Insider claims that the Knicks are angling to land both superstars next summer, preparing to have the cap space and the supporting cast the same way the Los Angeles Lakers did leading up to the current offseason in their bid to win over LeBron James.

The Knicks could have some local competition in the bid for both Irving and Butler, with a league source telling the outlet that the Brooklyn Nets are poised to make a run at them as well.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if either New York team or potentially both New York teams hit it big next summer,” the source said.

This is not the first report to claim that Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler have plans to play on the same team in 2019. Earlier in the week, Yardbarker reporter Dale Shakib noted that Irving may already be planning his next destination as he never envisioned Boston as a place he wanted to play.

Knicks, Nets reportedly in mix for Kyrie Irving-Jimmy Butler free-agent combo in '19 https://t.co/rEHjPAoa57 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 15, 2018

He noted that this could be a major threat to the Celtics place as a top contender in the Eastern Conference, he wrote.

“The Celtics should worry that Irving could be planning a move out of Boston. When he demanded a trade out of Cleveland, Irving listed Miami, Minnesota, New York, and San Antonio as his preferred destinations. Boston did not make that list, but Jimmy Butler’s Minnesota Timberwolves did. Now, both of them will be free agents in 2019. Meanwhile, Butler wants out. The two guards want to play alongside each other, and the rumors of New York being a possible destination should concern the Celtics.”

If the New York Knicks were able to pull off the deal and land both Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler, it would likely vault the team to among the Eastern Conference contenders. The duo would be able to play alongside big man Kristaps Porzingis while taking a key piece away from the Boston Celtics. The move would also come as the departure of LeBron James created a power vacuum in the conference, which could be the perfect opportunity for a splashy move like the one the Knicks are reportedly considering.