NBA Rumors: ‘Sporting News’ Lists Indiana Pacers As Potential Landing Spot For DeMarcus Cousins

Indiana could be a potential landing spot for DeMarcus Cousins in 2019 NBA free agency,

DeMarcus Cousins turned most NBA fans against him this offseason when he chose to sign a discounted one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors. It was a move that shocked the landscape of the league and has given the Warriors an even better chance to win their third championship in a row.

Despite all of the hatred coming Cousins’ way right now, there will be plenty of the same fans hoping to see the star big man sign with their team in 2019 NBA free agency.

Speaking of 2019 free agency, Cousins is going to be one of the top 10 names that is available on the open market. Sporting News took a look at the top free agents in the 2019 class and listed potential landing spots for them. One intriguing team that came up as a spot for Cousins was the Indiana Pacers.

“Again, the Pacers, as a team with a chance to move forward in the East, are an interesting possibility, teaming Cousins with Myles Turner and Oladipo.”

Indiana took the NBA by surprise last season after being written off following the Paul George trade. Kevin Pritchard was ridiculed for trading George to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. In the end, it was Pritchard who got the last laugh.

The Pacers finished the 2017-18 season with 48 wins in the regular season and pushed LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. It was an eye-opener for the rest of the league and the Pacers proved that they are for real.

DeMarcus Cousins can shoot from three-point land. ???????? pic.twitter.com/R23EfKRegu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 21, 2018

Adding a talent like Cousins would make them an even more dangerous threat in the Eastern Conference. Cousins would bring even more offensive firepower, while also bringing much-needed rebounding. He won’t come cheap, but the Pacers will have plenty of money to spend next offseason should they choose to do so.

It will be interesting to see what Indiana decides to do next offseason. They could try to make a big splash by signing a star like Cousins, or they could try to keep their nucleus together and add a couple pieces to help improve around Oladipo. Either way, the Pacers are going to be a force to be reckoned with in the East for years to come.

Expect to see Cousins be one of the most popular names in the rumor mill next offseason and for the Pacers to be talked about as a potential landing spot heading ino free agency.