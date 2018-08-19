Hulk Hogan Reveals What He Told The WWE Locker Room During His Apology And It Seems To Have Made Things Worse

Three years ago, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan was fired by the WWE and removed from the Hall of Fame when a video surfaced of the former wrestler saying racist comments about African-Americans. Just over a month ago, the WWE reinstated Hulk Hogan into the Hall of Fame. Around that time, the former WWE champion addressed the locker room at Extreme Rules and delivered an apology for his comments. Various rumors have circulated to what Hogan said, but recently, the former WWE superstar revealed the words that he shared with the locker room.

In the inaugural episode of wrestling photographer Bill Apter’s new podcast, The Apter Chat, Hulk Hogan revealed to his longtime friend the details of his apology. Hogan said that he was nervous before he addressed the WWE superstars. He said that when he said these things, he was in a very dark space, but that everybody has a “woe is me story,” and everybody’s got an excuse. Hulk Hogan then explained that he didn’t remember what he said 12 years ago until the tape surfaced, as The Wrap transcribed.

“I said these things 12 years ago and I didn’t even know they were said until three years ago because that’s when they came out. I can’t remember what I said last weekend let alone 12 years ago. Maybe you guys can but I can’t. And when I said it it was in a fit of anger. But I did say it, I’m accountable, that’s not who I am.”

Hulk Hogan claimed that if you’re a wrestler and don’t accept his apology, you don’t understand the “brotherhood” of wrestling. It’s their fault for not getting it, not his. The weird apology tour keeps getting weirder. — PWStream (@PWStream) August 17, 2018

The WWE Hall of Famer told Bill Apter that wrestlers who cant forgive him don’t understand the brotherhood of wrestling. Considering that The New Day and Titus O’Neil are the most popular wrestlers who have rejected Hulk’s apology, Hogan’s remarks regarding the brotherhood of wrestling appears to be a knock on the three African-American wrestlers.

Hogan added that he was very mad when he made those hurtful remarks 12 years ago, but that it was inappropriate, and he added that it was out of context. Hogan said that he apologized, and then asked the WWE superstars to forgive him. The former WWE wrestler also stated that the WWE has the biggest spotlight in the world, and the whole world will know when you make a mistake. He urged the locker room to be careful because people have cell phones and cameras.

As the Inquisitr reported, Hulk Hogan made similar comments in the past of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, and this is one of the reasons that many wrestlers and fans don’t believe Hogan is being sincere with his apology. After Hulk’s locker room address, Titus O’Neil took to Twitter to state that Hogan not knowing he was being recorded is not showing remorse for the hateful and violent words that he used.

For those that don’t know, a sex tape was leaked of the former WWE wrestler three years ago, and Hogan was heard on the tape expressing racist comments about his daughter’s boyfriend at the time, who is African-American, as the New York Post reported.

“I mean, I’d rather if she was going to f*ck some n**ger, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall n**ger worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player! I guess we’re all a little racist. F*cking n**ger.”

Hulk Hogan's WWE Hall of Fame reinstatement is a slap in the face of his black fans. https://t.co/nxV1TL3PGx pic.twitter.com/fXGsMYa3mu — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) July 23, 2018

While many fans and wrestlers are in support of the former wrestler and accept his apology, given the cruel, racist, and hurtful remarks that Hulk Hogan said on the sex tape, many fans and wrestlers simply don’t feel that he has owned up to his words. On Apter’s podcast, the former wrestler said that his words were taken out of context, but it seems that most people feel that there is not a context where those hateful remarks would be acceptable. In addition, numerous people don’t believe that Hulk Hogan is being sincere because in all of his apologies, the WWE Hall of Famer has seemingly avoided using the word “racist,” and he simply refers to his comments as a mistake.