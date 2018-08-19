Former WWE Star Emma Reveals Why She Backed Out Of ROH Tour And WWE Superstars Show Their Support

Tenille Dashwood, better known to the WWE universe as Emma, was booked to wrestle last week on a Ring of Honor United Kingdom tour. On Wednesday, the former WWE superstar took to Twitter to announce that she regrets that she has to pull out from the Ring of Honor tour. Tenille Dashwood put that she was really looking forward to the shows, and that she will make it up to her fans. She stated that she is not injured, and that she will explain soon on what is going on with her.

As The Wrap documented, On Friday, Tenille Dashwood released a letter via Twitter that explained why she backed out of the Ring of Honor U.K. tour. The former WWE wrestler described on Twitter that she suffers from psoriasis.

“In the past I didn’t have the courage to share this with you all. Today, with social media always highlighting the glamorous side of life, I feel it’s important to share a dose of reality.”

The former WWE competitor explained that she suffers from psoriasis, a common skin condition that speeds up the life cycle of skin cells. The cells build up rapidly on the surface of the skin, causing scales and red patches that are itchy and sometimes very painful. Dashwood shared on Twitter her history with the skin condition.

“I’ve fought this condition since I was 14 years old luckily having times that were much more manageable, however I have currently been battling the worst flare up to date. This was unfortunately triggered when I was sick recently and has now covered my entire body…It’s been extremely itchy and painful at this stage, it feels like burns and tearing skin all over my body. Almost unbearable.”

Dashwood stated that she had recently been wrestling during a flare up when she was on a tour in Australia and New Zealand, but last weekend the condition escalated quickly, and she had to go to the hospital to find relief. It was during this time that she had to unfortunately pull out of the Ring of Honor U.K. tour, so that she could take care of herself and get better. Tenille stated that she feels a little better since last weekend.

In closing, the former WWE wrestler said that she was ashamed of this condition when she was growing up, and she used to be embarrassed and depressed over her appearance. Tenille Dashwood shared that her greatest fear was that she would never be able to achieve her dream of becoming a professional wrestler and performing in the WWE. Dashwood said that today, she is a strong, confident, and successful woman who has achieved impossible dreams, and that she knows that physical appearances do not change who we are and what we can become.

Tenille’s candid statement and positive outlook evoked thousands of reactions, including several from indie wrestlers and WWE superstars, including Sasha Banks, Madison Rayne, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, author Hanna Sillitoe, and many fans.

Several people were also moved to share their own stories on dealing with the often-painful skin condition.

Well I guess I’ll be personal too.

Former WWE women’s champion Beth Phoenix also took to Twitter to show Tenille Dashwood support, and Beth told the former WWE superstar that she was “brave” and “beautiful.”