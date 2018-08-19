Watch Torino FC Vs. AS Roma Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Opener On First Full Day Of Italy Serie A Action

After selling off several star players, AS Roma attempt to stage a new run at the Serie A top four when they open their season with an away match at Torino FC.

After just two games on Saturday, including the Italian Serie A debut, as the Inquisitr reported, of world superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the action gets underway for real in the 2018/2019 Italy top-flight campaign with a slate of five matches highlighted and opened by last years third-place finisher AS Roma traveling to Turin where they face seven-time scudetto winners Torino FC in a match that will live stream from the historic Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Of course, Torino’s glory days are long in the past with the club’s most recent Serie A title coming in 1976. While AS Roma have won the league only four times but achieved the feat in 2001 — and finished third in Serie A last season earning the club a UEFA Champions League berth the year after Roma advanced to the semifinals of the Champions League, Roma’s best-ever performance on the European stage, with a stunning comeback win over Barcelona, as SB Nation records.

According to the global power rankings compiled by the data analytics site FiveThirtyEight.com, AS Roma enters the new campaign as the 16th-strongest side in the world, between Portuguese champions Porto FC and Spanish La Liga club Valencia — despite the fact that Roma sold off two of its top stars between the end of last season and the start of the new one.

AS Roma Captain Daniele De Rossi will play his 600th game with the club this season. Michael Regan / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Torino FC vs. AS Roma Serie A opener for both sides, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 28,000-seat Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, on Sunday, August 19. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 5:00 p.m British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at noon Eastern Daylight Time on Saturday, or 9 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 9:30 p.m India Standard Time.

Roma sent Brazilian goalkeeper Allison to English Premier League club Liverpool, while former Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan escaped to Seria A rivals Inter Milan in a $42 million transfer deal, according to the BBC. But Allison cost Liverpool $85 million, making the Brazilian the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

Watch respected sports journalist Gabriele Marcotti preview the Torino FC vs. AS Roma match, and offer his predictions, in the video below.

To view the Torino FC vs. AS Roma Italy Serie A showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch Torino host Roma via online live stream at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream all be carried on Facebook by Eleven Sports. In Italy itself, the Torino FC vs. AS Roma Italian Serie A opener will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018/2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Sunday showdown.