Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Supermodel Body In Green Bikini

Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram story on Saturday to show off her famous supermodel curves while wearing a bikini.

According to an August 19 report by the Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner seemingly felt like showing some skin via Instagram over the weekend. The 22-year-old model posted a selfie of herself wearing a skimpy green bikini.

In the sexy snapshot, Kendall is seen taking a photo of herself in a mirror wearing a tiny green bandeau bikini, complete with string bikini bottoms. The photograph shows off Jenner’s flat tummy and tiny waist, as well as the long lines of her body. Kendall is also seen standing in front of a gold plated bathtub in the selfie.

The racy Instagram story post comes after a week of Kendall Jenner sharing a lot of pictures of herself in bathing suits. Kendall and her boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons, recently joined Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on vacation in Mexico this week, and the model used the romantic getaway to show off some photos of herself on the beach, wearing another green swimsuit.

Later in the week, Kendall arrived back in L.A., and quickly met up with friends at Alfred’s in West Hollywood for a lunch date.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner’s famous sisters, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, allegedly believe that Kendall is falling in love with her boyfriend, Ben Simmons.

Sources previously told Radar Online that the famous family are stunned by Kendall’s behavior in the relationship, which includes her putting Ben in front of her modeling career, which is something she’s reportedly never done with a guy she’s dated before.

“Kendall’s sisters think that she has finally fallen in love, because they have never seen her like this. It is very much unlike her to be so into a guy that she puts him before modeling and everything else,” an insider dished.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have been dating all summer long, and have even reportedly been living together in L.A. as Ben has been living in Hollywood during the NBA off season.

Simmons, the reigning NBA Rookie Of The Year, currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, with All-Star, Joel Embiid. The team is expected to do big things in the Eastern Conference this year, and fans are already wondering if Jenner will become a staple court side during his home games