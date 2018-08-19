Selena Gomez Thinks Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Couple Goals, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Selena Gomez reportedly thinks that Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are one of Hollywood’s cutest couples.

According to an August 18 report by Hollywood Life, Selena Gomez allegedly thinks that Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott is amazing, and that she would really love to have the same thing with her own partner in the future.

Sources tell the outlet that Gomez is not looking too hard for a relationship, but that she can’t help but notice some of Hollywood’s most committed couples.

“Selena’s not obsessing over finding a relationship, not at all, but she can’t help but see other couples that are happy and in love and wish she had the same thing. She’s a romantic,” one source stated.

The insider added that Selena Gomez has been busy playing Travis Scott’s new album, and that she is in awe of how much the album is a reflection of how much the rapper is in love with Kylie Jenner, with whom he shares daughter Stormi Webster.

“She’s been playing Travis Scott’s album almost non-stop, and one of her favorite things about the whole album is how much love he shows Kylie on it. Selena thinks Kylie and Travis are so sweet together. They’re totally couple goals for Selena and her friends.”

perfect night ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 11, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was recently revealed that Selena Gomez has been having problems finding a relationship that meets her standards.

Those close to the singer currently feels that it is just not the right time for her to be dating at the moment. She is allegedly finding it hard to meet people since her split with Justin Bieber earlier this year.

As many fans already know, Justin and Selena split back in March, and Bieber is now engaged to Hailey Baldwin. Gomez allegedly believes that her fame also hinders the relationship process.

“She can’t hang out with anyone without it turning into something and she knows it scares away the chance of love because there are so many more layers to break through for any suitors that might want to be with her,” a source stated.

Selena Gomez has been linked to Justin Bieber for much of her adult life. However, she also dated singer The Weeknd, for 10 months last year. The two split in October of 2017. The singer then began dating his former girlfriend, Bella Hadid, following the split with Selena.