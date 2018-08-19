Priyanka Chopra Hits The Dance Floor At Engagement Party With Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas posted a video to his Instagram story featuring Priyanka Chopra grooving on the dance floor.

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying every minute of her engagement party, according to a video posted on fiance Nick Jonas’ Instagram story.

The video shows Jonas filming, then he pans to Chopra dancing to Cardi B’s “I Like It Like That.” Chopra is wearing a nude dress and is dancing with her friend and MTV VJ, Anusha Dandekar. Chopra is all smiles while she sings along to the lyrics.

The pair are celebrating in Mumbai, India. Jonas flew in the evening before and the two had a relaxing evening together before the ceremony.

According to People, earlier today, the two participated in a roka ceremony, which is a Hindu prayer ceremony. During the ceremony, the families exchange gifts and bless the couple. This is the first time the two families met.

Chopra posted a pic of the pair on Instagram as they gaze into each other’s eyes. She captioned the pic “Taken.. With all my heart and soul.”

Jonas posted the same pic with the caption, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

The couple also posted several group pictures with an “NP” logo in the background, which incorporates their first initials.

In the pics surrounding the ceremony, Chopra is wearing a yellow Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture suit. Jonas is wearing a white kurta pajama, which is a traditional Indian shirt.

The couple’s friends have been sharing celebratory posts on social media. Dandekar posted a pic of herself with the happy couple on Instagram.

“I always knew one thing was certain, she deserved true love,” wrote Dandekar in her caption. “Then her Prince came along for real… not to rescue her because god knows she does that all on her own and HOW!

Jonas’ brother, Joe, also expressed his support of the couple.

“I couldn’t be happier for my brother,” he wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you.”

Rumors about the engagement have been swirling for weeks. According to People, Jonas asked Chopra to marry him while the two were celebrating Chopra’s 36th birthday. The two have been dating for two months.

The couple traveled to India together in June. According to People, this is when Jonas met Chopra’s mother for the first time.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Chopra said about the trip. “That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it. It was really beautiful. He had a great time.”