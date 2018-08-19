WWE ‘NXT Takeover: Brooklyn’ Results: Ricochet Wins N.A. Title, Ciampa Vs. Gargano In Last Man Standing Match

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 wowed fans Saturday night, and the event aired live on the WWE Network. Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler to win the NXT Women’s Championship, and that wasn’t the only title to change hands Saturday night; Ricochet defeated Adam Cole to become the new NXT North American champion.

It was vital that Cole and Ricochet put on a good match at Takeover because ever since the NXT North American Championship debuted, it has been virtually absent from the picture. If a title is to remain prestigious then it has to be featured on a semi-regular basis, let alone a brand new championship with no history behind it. If the WWE wants the NXT North American Championship to be looked upon as illustrious, then Cole and Ricochet needed to shine Saturday night to lift the title up, and that’s exactly what they did.

These two had a seesaw battle, and both WWE superstars shined equally. Because of the way he has been booked, Ricochet hasn’t done much since he arrived in NXT, but that all changed at Takeover: Brooklyn 4. Adam Cole got a lot of heat during the match, but Ricochet had plenty of time to shine as well. The live audience in attendance in Brooklyn, New York, were on the edge of their seats during this match, often cheering both wrestlers on.

WWE.com describes the finish for the NXT North American Championship match.

“Cole rolled through the ropes and a frustrated Ricochet followed, launching him off the apron with a leaping hurricanrana and finally swooping down with the 630 to win his first title in NXT. It was good. It was great. It was special.”

Reportedly, Tommaso Ciampa was supposed to defend the NXT Championship against Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano in a triple threat match at WWE NXTTakeover: Brooklyn 4, but because Black suffered an unfortunate injury, Gargano once again faced his longtime rival in a singles match. However, this time the two would meet in a last man standing contest, and it was everything fans were hoping that it would be.

WWE.com recalls the finish to the brutal last man standing match.

“Gargano’s attempts to plumb the depths of his depravity that ended up being his undoing, as he handcuffed Ciampa to the lighting boards on the edge of the screen. The challenger plowed through Ciampa and straight through a pile of crates at ringside, rendering him unable to answer the count of ten. Ciampa, however, simply rolled off the edge of the ramp, landing on his feet to beat the count at the last possible second to retain his title.”

The entire match is worth revisiting several times over, and NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 is available now on the WWE Network.