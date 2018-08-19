Princess Eugenie Incites Anger After $2.5 Million For Wedding Security Is Billed To Taxpayers

People are not happy at all that Princess Eugenie expects to dump the sky-high security bill on taxpayers.

Princess Eugenie’s wedding day is drawing closer, but it’s not all pretty. Unfortunately, after it was revealed that she’ll be handing a $2.5 million bill to taxpayers, people have become upset. In addition to citizens, PMs are making critical remarks. For example, this is what Emma Dent Coad, Labour MP for Kensington had to say on the topic, according to the Daily Mail.

“In these times of heightened security risks it is irresponsible for a minor member of the royal family to have a high profile, very public wedding. This may be the time to review the role and cost of minor royals.”

Eugenie is ninth in the line of succession, and carries out no formal royal duties, which adds to the criticism surrounding her big day.

Also, Chris Williamson, Labour MP for Derby North called the whole thing an “outrage,” pointing out that “No one else gets their wedding paid for by the public purse and they’ve got the resources to do it themselves.” The actual wedding will be paid for by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The high cost of security can likely be attributed to the open-top carriage procession down Windsor High Street that Prince Eugenie wants. Just that alone will require 12 officers. Also, the glitzy guest list requires a high level of security. Some of the celebrities that may attend the wedding include Elton John, the Beckhams, and the Clooneys. Other costs come from overtime pay for officers and extra patrols, detailed the Mirror.

So Eugenie doesn’t do Royal Duties but wants perks? Security bill wouldn’t be so high if they had to pay.They’re not short of cash.2 million of tax payers money for this instead of putting more police on London streets helping thousands? Utter shambles.KD https://t.co/S5UeCTlKpm — Karen Danczuk (@KarenDanczuk) August 17, 2018

Official word is that “Costs for security will be shared by individual police forces and the local council. All other costs for the wedding will be met privately.”

In response, Twitter users are expressing their anger, reported Cosmopolitan. One person pointed out that “She has no public duties, her dad’s raking it in, and we pay £2 million for her ‘royal’ wedding?” Another person blasted Eugenie, saying “Who is Eugenie you may ask…the daughter or Air Mile Andy & Freebie Fergie.”

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Eugenie's huge wedding bill for taxpayers revealedhttps://t.co/2DqGDBSE5E pic.twitter.com/P1xwQj2n0T — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) August 16, 2018

The wedding was never going to be cheap or easy. Even from the beginning, the estimated cost of security was going to be $956,000. It doubled, however, as the couple continued to plan their high-end wedding.

Royal fans can look forward to seeing Prince George as the page boy and Princess Charlotte as the flower girl during the wedding.

In addition to 300 main guests, the couple invited 1,200 members of the public. Those from the public will be in close proximity to the actual wedding, but will watch everything from a live feed.