Details On Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson’s L.A. Date Night Revealed, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted out on Friday night during a date night in L.A.

According to an August 18 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson headed home from their recent romantic vacation to Mexico this week, and returned home to spend some quality time together out in L.A.

The magazine’s sources had some inside details about the couple’s date in Hollywood over the weekend, and revealed that the pair headed to celebrity hot spot, Craig’s. Khloe and Tristan arrived at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, and the NBA star was said to be showing off some chivalry to his girlfriend.

“Tristan held the door for her as they walked in,” an insider revealed, adding that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson sat at a private table, surrounded by security as they had a quiet conversation just between the two of them. “They [chatted] at the table together … just the two of them.”

Meanwhile, other stars were also in attendance at the establishment at the same time as Khloe and Tristan, including Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and her two daughters, Isabella and Olivia. Kelly Osbourne was also at the restaurant with a mystery man, and Former Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick was also there having dinner with friends.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian donned a brightly colored black, yellow, and white Versace two-piece outfit, which included high-waisted pants, and a matching top that was tied in the front. She completed the look with black heels, and wore her hair parted down the middle in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson stepped out wearing a sporty style, rocking a pair of black pants and a white T-shirt. He wore a jacket over top, and donned a black baseball cap and matching sneakers, with a gold chain around his neck.

Insiders previously told Hollywood Life, that Khloe and Tristan’s relationship is going very well following his shocking cheating scandal back in April. The pair seemingly reconnected on many levels during their recent vacation. Sources are claiming that things are going so well between the pair that another baby could be on the way in the near future.

“Khloe loved being pregnant, but she’s the first to say how great she feels now that she’s lost the baby weight. That being said, she could find herself pregnant again soon. Tristan wants to have a big family with her. He’s been saying that since they first fell in love, that he can see them having five or even six kids. That hasn’t changed, he loves being a dad and is even more in love with Khloe now that they have True,” an insider revealed.