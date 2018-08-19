Middleton and James Matthews have decided to be surprised.

Pippa Middleton is due sometime this fall, but she and husband James Matthews have decided that they want to be surprised by gender of the baby. Older sister Kate was reportedly surprised with each pregnancy, and Pippa has chosen to take the same route.

Town & Country says that Pippa’s brother-in-law, Spencer Matthews, has confirmed that the couple does not know the gender of their baby.

“They don’t. They’re extremely private and honestly, we know nothing.”

Spencer Matthews and his wife, Irish model Vogue Williams, are also expecting a child, who they are hoping will grow up close to Pippa and James’ baby.

“I think it will be great for the kids to kind of grow up together and such, and we feel very blessed.”

Pippa Middleton only acknowledged that she was pregnant in June after speculation at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Middleton has kept up her rigorous fitness regimen during her pregnancy,

“Fitness gives me a life balance, it gives me energy, and helps clear my mind. I’ve noticed my body change but through exercise, I feel it’s being strengthened.”

Pippa and James’ baby will be the first cousin to the future King of England.

Spotted! Pregnant Pippa Middleton attends Spencer Matthews 30th bash in Miss Patina O'Keeffe Dress. ????????????https://t.co/CcyoeT80ow pic.twitter.com/rrKF20zuIw — Miss Patina Ltd (@misspatina) August 14, 2018

People Magazine says that Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams confirmed they are having a boy, but they also added they are hoping to have more children.

“I know it’s bad to say, but I was kind of hoping the first child would be a boy so purely if you have girls afterward, which we’d very much like to have, I always thought it’s nice to have an older brother.”

Matthews says three kids sounds perfect to him.

“We’d like to have at least three in an ideal world.”

Pippa Middleton had her fingers crossed that she would not suffer the terrible morning sickness that plagued her sister, Kate Middleton, and luckily, she got through her first trimester without an issue.

“I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal.”

But Pippa Middleton says that she did slow down on her workouts after learning she was indeed pregnant.

“When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my four to five-day-a-week [fitness] routine.”

Pippa Middleton says she will continue working out in some capacity until her doctor says she must stop.

“I’ve noticed my body change, but through exercise, I feel it’s being strengthened. I’m fanatical about sport and have looked at loads of books and websites on exercise during pregnancy, but have been disappointed by the limited technical information what you can and can’t do.”