Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Step Out In Style To Celebrate 2 Chainz’s Wedding

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted out in Miami together on Saturday as they gathered with other celebrities to celebrate the wedding of their close friend, rapper 2 Chainz, to his longtime girlfriend, Kesha Ward.

According to an August 18 report by Entertainment Tonight, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were dressed to impress for the big wedding. Kim continued her trend of wearing all neon colors while in Miami, and stepped out in a neon green latex dress.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and in loose waves, as her donned strappy heels and futuristic sunglasses to complete her summer look.

Meanwhile, Kanye West wore a mint colored suit with only a jacket and no shirt. He also donned his wedding ring and two gold chains around his neck for the event.

During their time in Miami, Kim Kardashian has been spotted spending a ton of time with her close friends, Larsa Pippen and Johnathan Cheban. The trio have been seen heading to dinner together, relaxing on a boat, and spending time with two of Kim’s children, daughter, North, 5, and son Saint, 3. The kids seemed to be having a great time during a boat outing earlier this week.

According to a previous reported by the Inquisitr, Kim was also spotted with Kylie Jenner’s former bodyguard, Tim Chung, while in Miami. It seems that Kim is keeping the security guard in the Kardashian/Jenner family’s employ despite the shocking rumors that Tim may be the biological father of Kylie’s baby daughter, Stormi Webster.

As many fans may remember, only a few weeks after Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter, Stormi, she posted a photo of herself with the little girl. Fans immediately began to speculate that the baby looked much more like Jenner’s bodyguard, Tim Chung, than her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The rumors got so out of hand that Chung was forced to take to his personal Instagram account to make a statement denying any personal relationship between himself and Jenner.

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable. Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only,” Tim Chung’s statement read.