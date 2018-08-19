Kourtney Kardashian’s Split With Younes Bendjima Has Brought Back Bad Memories Of Scott Disick, Per ‘HL’

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s split was reportedly a long time coming. However, the breakup has allegedly been upsetting the mother-of-three, and causing her to relive bad memories from her time with Scott Disick.

According to an August 18 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian is still mourning the loss of her relationship with Younes Bendjima, and to make matters worse, the entire situation has brought back some heartbreak from her split with Scott Disick.

As many fans will remember, Kourtney and Scott were together for nearly 10 years, and share three children together, son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 6, and son Reign, 3. The couple officially called it quits back in 2016 after being on the rocks for years, mostly due to Scott’s wild partying and erratic behavior.

“Kourtney had very deep feelings for Younes and although she swears she won’t give him another chance, she’s suffering the loss of love right now. It hurts and what’s even worse is that this breakup has brought back all the old feelings of betrayal she experienced so many times with Scott. It was her relationship with Younes that helped her end things with Scott for good. But now that she’s been betrayed by Younes, the same exact way Scott betrayed her, it’s opened up the old wound,” an insider told the outlet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s family is a bit worried that she may have a meltdown following her split with Younes Bendjima.

thank you for all of my birthday wishes A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:21pm PDT

Sources tell Radar Online that Kourt hasn’t been acting like herself lately, and that she has completely gone into a “shell,” and isn’t speaking to any of her sisters unless she is obligated by contract to film with them for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“They hardly see her,” and insider dished. “She’s silent and snaps at everyone. No one knows what she gets up to when she’s alone and Scott has the kids, but all signs are pointing to it not being good,” the source added.

However, other sources have told E! Online that Kourtney Kardashian is fine following her breakup with Younes Bendjima, and that she is currently in a good place.

Although, the reality star was reportedly upset by the recent photos of Younes showing off some PDA with former Hooters-waitress-turned model Jordan Ozuna, which were taken and posted online just minutes after the couple’s split was announced in the media.

Kourtney Kardashian has yet to speak publicly about her breakup.