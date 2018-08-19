The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift Apparently Snubbed For Video Of The Year Category

Taylor Swift failed to receive nominations for much of the award show's top categories, including video of the year.

It’s that time of year again. The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are just around the corner and people across the country will be tuning in to see which of their favorite artists take home the coveted moon-man award. As the nominees for the various categories have already been announced, fans will most likely have noticed that there was at least one artist who was snubbed for her chance at the Video of the Year award.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, VMA executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic and Bruce Gillmer shared their thoughts on why Taylor Swift did not receive nominations for some of the award show’s top categories, including the highly sought after Video of the Year.

Swift, 28, is currently in the middle of her sold-out Reputation Stadium Tour and her 2017 album of the same name produced major hits, such as her chart-topping single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” The music video for the song saw Swift calling out those who did her wrong in the past without revealing their names, and did receive some recognition as it was nominated for best editing, best art direction, and best visual effects.

“I mean, it is somewhat surprising. We love Taylor. She’s obviously one of the biggest stars on the planet. We world premiered her video on the VMAs last year. We have strong relationships with her and her camp,” Gillmer said.

1 year ago today, Taylor released her first album from “reputation”, “Look What You Made Me Do!” The song hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and iTunes Song Chart. The music video garnered over 945M views and broke the record for most views by a YouTube video in 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/gyoSdW8Atc — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNYBU) August 18, 2018

Swift was widely praised by her fans for “Look What You Made Me Do.” When she sounded off, “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, cause she’s dead,” fans couldn’t get enough as it revealed a more bold and confident side to the singer than they had seen in the past.

“It was an amazing video, so I wish she had nominations and I wish she was here because I’m huge fan. She’s such an integral part of the VMAs and MTV, so I wish,” Ignjatovic said.

As most viewers of the VMAs are aware by now, the winner of the Video of the Year award is heavily decided by fans as the category is a fan-based voting category, which Gillmer refers to as the “dice roll.”

“It’s voted on by a wide range of people. I think what’s interesting is sometimes you get a different look if you go into a fan-voted situation. So who knows; maybe next year we’ll be fan voted. The dice roll and you never know.”

Exactly 1 year ago, Taylor Swift shocked the internet by deleting all her photos from her social networks. Two days later Taylor began posting a sequence of daily snake videos to announce the first single “Look What You Made Me Do”. pic.twitter.com/tkKXyT26YA — Taylor Charts (@tswiftchart13) August 18, 2018

While viewers won’t get to see the “Gorgeous” singer take home the evening’s top award, they will get to see performances by top artists such as Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and Panic! At The Disco.

It has also been revealed that another fan-favorite, Jennifer Lopez, will be honored at this year’s VMAs as she is set to be presented with the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. She will also be performing as well, which is something she hasn’t done at the VMAs since 2001.

The 2018 Video Music Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and will premiere on Monday, August 20, on MTV.