WWE News: Kairi Sane Wins Title At ‘NXT Takeover,’ Shayna Baszler May Be At ‘SummerSlam’ With Ronda Rousey

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 aired live on Saturday night on the WWE Network. As expected, the show blew the roof off of the Barclays Center, as fans were not disappointed. As the Inquisitr reported, the Undisputed Era successfully defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against Moustache Mountain, but unfortunately for Shayna Baszler, she did not successfully defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Kairi Sane.

Both of these wrestlers hold a victory over one another, so their contest at NXT Takeover was the rubber match. Shayna Baszler has been one of the most dominant champions in NXT history, so many fans were shocked when she dropped the title Saturday night to Kairi Sane. The other members of The Four Horsewomen of MMA were at ringside: Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke.

WWE.com recalls the closing moments of the exciting NXT Women’s Championship match between Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane.

“Even though damage to Sane’s knee meant her lead was a little less secure than she would have liked, it quickly became clear that The Pirate Princess had shown up in a way Baszler didn’t anticipate. The Queen of Spades hung tough, kicking out of one InSane Elbow and blocking a second with her feet. But Sane gave as good as she got, aggravating Baszler’s back by locking her in an Anchor through the ropes, and ultimately stunning the champion by rolling up Baszler while trapped in the Kirifuda Clutch to notch the victory. The look on Baszler’s face spelled pure disbelief. Kairi’s read relief and gratitude.”

It is very possible that “The Queen of Spades” may remain in NXT a bit longer before she heads up to the main WWE roster, though another scenario may play out. Most analysts agree that Shayna Baszler will arrive on the main WWE roster sooner than later, and considering Ronda Rousey was at ringside for her match, it wouldn’t be that much of a stretch if Baszler made an appearance during Rousey’s title bout at SummerSlam.

"That wheel doesn't do anything! She's not a real pirate!"@RondaRousey calls it like she sees it in Brooklyn. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/fwV81dbMdd — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 19, 2018

Both Shafir and Duke have signed with the WWE, as MMA Mania reported. A rumor is circulating that the WWE has plans at Survivor Series for The Four Horsewomen of MMA to face the other Four Horsewomen: Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair. Though that dream match is a compelling scenario, another angle may play out.

While Ronda Rousey appears to be a shoo-in for her title opportunity against WWE Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss, some analysts think that Bliss may be champion a bit longer past SummerSlam. Some have speculated that Natalya will turn heel to cost “Rowdy” Ronda the match, but a different angle may in fact happen. Now that Shayna Baszler is no longer champion, the odds of her showing up at SummerSlam just increased.

Of course, she could end up making her debut on the main roster following SummerSlam, but the WWE loves to surprise their fans, and “The Queen of Spades” showing up Sunday night would indeed be a surprise. If she does show up at SummerSlam, will she be supporting Ronda Rousey, or will she turn on her, costing her the match? This would allow Bliss to continue holding the strap, and it would put Rousey in a program with Shayna. The idea of Baszler squaring off against Rousey is exciting and given the skills that the two phenomenal athletes possess, a series of matches between the two would likely be great.

I'm so proud of my homie @jessamynduke on her call up to the big leagues and bright lights of the @WWE along with my other sister @QoSBaszler and @RondaRousey. Working with her and Shayna on their twitch channels was one of the biggest things that led to the creation of @UYU_GG. pic.twitter.com/7kRQp5R4ov — ᴜʏᴜ | Drew (@UYUDrew) May 7, 2018

Time will tell if Shayna Baszler makes an appearance at SummerSlam, if the Four Horsewomen will stay intact, and if Ronda Rousey will be the new WWE Raw Women’s champion.