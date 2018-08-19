Sarah Jessica Parker Tells 14-Year-Old To Stop Filming Her At Promotional Event In Vegas

Warning, if you are at a promotional event hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker, it’s probably not a good idea to whip out your phone and film her. The Blast reports that the Sex and the City alum demanded that a 14-year-old stop recording her while she was at an event for her shoe line.

In the video, posted by The Blast, you can see Parker approach the teen and tell him to put his phone away.

“Put your phone down,” the actress says. “You guys have to have experiences, nobody’s living, everybody is just walking around.”

According to the article, the teenager, Derek, was at the event with his mother who happens to have worked as a hairstylist on Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Ryan said that the actress’ demands did not end with asking her son to stop filming. Parker also reportedly insisted that he delete the video and he complied. They were able to recover it from the iPhone’s Deleted Videos folder.

“I was in complete shock that she told my son to stop recording her when everyone else was recording video all over the store. My first instinct was to tell her, ‘Don’t tell my son what to do,’ but I was so stunned.”

She also said that the video was her idea as she wanted her son to record her asking Parker to help her choose between two pairs of shoes. Ryan claims that Parker was okay with a photo when she eventually bought the shoes that were being promoted. The Blast posted the photo and it shows Parker smiling with her arms around the mother and son.

The event was held at the Bellagio Hotel whose boutique stocks an exclusive collaborative collection with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Many people fell in love with Sarah Jessica Parker because of her iconic turn as Carrie on Sex and the City. But there have been reports that she is not the nicest person behind the scenes. Her co-star, Kim Cattrall, famously revealed that they were never on good terms while they were filming the series.

Around the time that a new Sex and the City movie was being discussed, Cattrall said that she would not be involved and indicated that Sarah Jessica Parker was not “nice” to her.

“This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer,” she said in an interview with Piers Morgan in 2017. “I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”

In 2018, Kim Cattrall called Sarah Jessica Parker “cruel” on Instagram for sending condolences after her brother’s death. She also stated, in no uncertain terms, that they are not and have never been friends.