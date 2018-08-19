NBA Rumors: Celtics Should Target Anthony Davis Before February Trade Deadline, ‘Bleacher Report’ Suggests

Should the Boston Celtics target another superstar before the February trade deadline?

The Boston Celtics managed to make a huge impact in the 2017-18 NBA season despite losing Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward to season-ending injuries. The return of both superstars is expected to make the Celtics a more dangerous team. Less than two months before the start of the season, the Celtics are predicted to become the new ruler of the LeBron James-less Eastern Conference and face the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in 2019.

Most people will agree that the Celtics are currently in a strong position to fully dominate the Eastern Conference. The only teams blocking their way are the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers, who have rising superstars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Becoming the new Eastern Conference champs is undeniably within reach for the Celtics, but as of now, it remains questionable if their current roster has what it takes to beat the Warriors’ “Super Team” in a best-of-seven series.

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report created a list of players every NBA team should target before the February NBA trade deadline. For the Celtics, Hughes suggested that trading for Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans makes a lot of sense.

“Boston has the best possible asset package to offer New Orleans if things go south for the Pelicans and Anthony Davis agitates for a trade ahead of his 2020 free agency. The Pels will want to be proactive and move AD sooner than later if they’re getting a sense he’s unhappy; waiting until the 2019-20 season would cost them leverage and diminish their potential return because Davis might only be a half-year rental for his acquiring team by then. If New Orleans wants to get out ahead of the Davis situation, trading him before this year’s deadline could make sense.”

Why Pelicans star Anthony Davis will win 2018-19 NBA scoring title https://t.co/mpxyRqUU0e pic.twitter.com/1TC1TN6JLi — MSN Philippines (@msnph) August 14, 2018

Even with the explosive performance of Anthony Davis almost every night, the Pelicans are nowhere near from being a legitimate title contender, especially after losing DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo in free agency. The arrival of LeBron James in Los Angeles makes it hard for teams like the Pelicans to secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference. If they find themselves out of the playoff picture, the Pelicans may consider making Davis available on the trade market.

As Hughes noted, next year’s February trade deadline will be the best time for the Pelicans to move Anthony Davis. Waiting for another year to trade him will diminish his value, especially if he expresses that he’s no longer happy with the team. Once the Pelicans put Davis on the trading block, the Celtics will surely do everything to add him to their team.

Boston currently has a plethora of trade assets to engage in a blockbuster trade with the Pelicans. They could offer a combination of young players and future draft picks, which could help the Pelicans speed up the rebuilding process. As of now, there is no strong indication that the Pelicans will trade the lone superstar on their team. Still, expect more rumors to circulate between now and the February NBA trade deadline.