‘Big Brother 20’ Week 8 Spoilers: POV Winner Revealed

Will nominations change?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

Week 8 is steadily moving along in the Big Brother house, and with it has come a new Head of Household, two nominees for eviction, and now and Power of Veto Winner. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Faysal Shafaat landed the coveted HOH role in Week 8 after a grueling slip and slide challenge. To many fans surprise, Faysal nominated “The Hive” alliance member Scottie Salton and placed him next to “Level 6” member Brett Robinson.

Scottie and Faysal seemed to be on the same side of the vote each week and the two appeared to be on good terms. Brett’s nomination came as no surprise as “Level 6” and “The Hive” (formerly “FOUTTE”) have been at each other’s throats since the first week in the house. Faysal, Scottie, and Brett competed in this week’s POV competition alongside Angela Rummans, Tyler Crispen, and Haleigh Broucher, who was selected by Scottie when he chose the “Houseguest’s Choice” chip at the Veto meeting.

The POV was a classic hide-and-seek challenge where contestants ran into the house to hide a card with their name on it, and then later returned to the house to try and find a hidden card placed by another player. It’s one of the season’s most anticipated challenges for viewers as houseguests take the opportunity to completely destroy the house to conceal their card.

Brett Robinson (L) has won the Week 8 POV. Sonja Flemming / CBS

Big Brother Network can exclusively reveal that Brett won the Power of Veto. The jock will more than likely remove himself from the block, leaving Faysal with the choice to select a replacement nominee. A “Level 6” member is likely to go up against Scottie, meaning Angela, Kaycee Clark, and Tyler should all be nervous come nomination time. JC Mounduix has remained a close friend of Faysal all season and would be a shocking replacement nominee, as well as Faysal’s crush, Haleigh. Sam Bledsoe is also a possible replacement nominee, but hasn’t been on Faysal’s radar since he became HOH on Thursday.

BBN has also documented a conversation that took place after the POV between Angela and Brett where the cybersecurity engineer vowed to make a rousing speech at the upcoming POV meeting and plans to call out Faysal.

“Remember the time you looked me in the eyes and promised me not to nominate me? Cause I do,” Brett spoke of Faysal.

Faysal must now choose a replacement nominee. Screengrab / CBS

JC has already suggested to Faysal that he should choose between Angela and Kaycee, and not consider Tyler as a target.

“You are going to have to pick between Angela and Kaycee. Whichever is going to be better for you. If you put Tyler, you have to do damage control with Tyler and Brett. If you put Tyler, it would be the dumbest thing to do,” the Miami dancer suggested.

POV ceremonies normally take place on Sunday or Monday, but are not revealed to Big Brother viewers until Wednesday.

Big Brother airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST, and Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.