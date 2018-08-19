Sophie Turner Feels ‘Blessed’ To Have Priyanka Chopra As Her ‘Future Sister-In-Law’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement via Instagram as they celebrated with both their families in Priyanka'a native India on Saturday

Priyanka Chopra is definitely feeling the love as the Jonases have welcomed her into their family with open arms. Sophie Turner, who will soon be a Jonas herself as she is engaged to Joe Jonas, couldn’t help but share with the world how “blessed” she feels about having Chopra as a “future sister-in-law”.

On Saturday, People reported that the Game of Thrones actress, 22, took to her Instagram to share a beautiful photo of the Quantico alum locked in a deep, loving gaze with her future husband Nick Jonas, as her hand, which puts her dazzling sparkler on display, rests on his chest.

“Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such [a] beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra. I love you both @nickjonas,” she wrote.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, after three weeks of engagement rumors swirling around, Nick and Priyanka both confirmed the happy news on their respective social media pages. The couple, along with Nick’s family, flew to Priyanka’s native home of Mumbai, India for the weekend so their families could officially meet each other as they celebrated the happy couple’s engagement.

“It’s a tradition for them to meet before the wedding and Priyanka’s family insisted on hosting the Jonas family in their country. Priyanka wants everything to be traditional to respect her family’s values, and definitely an Indian wedding,” a source recently told E! News.

Nick, 25, and Priyanka, 36, shared the photo, which was the same one Turner shared afterwards, via their Instagram pages, each confirming that they are to be husband and wife.

“Taken.. With all my heart and soul..” the Bollywood actress gushed while the “Chains” singer proudly referred to his bride-to-be as “Mrs. Jonas” as he wrote, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

Nick’s older brother Joe, 29, also took to his Instagram to congratulate the couple as he revealed he “couldn’t be happier” for his little brother.

“I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you.”

The oldest JoBro, Kevin, 30, also congratulated his younger brother and his fiancé with a post on his Instagram story, “Congratulations @nickjonas @priyankachopra,” he wrote.

While Nick and Priyanka have only been together for a few months, the “Who I Am” singer knew the Baywatch actress was the one when he sought out a Tiffany and Co. store in London to purchase Priyanka’s gorgeous diamond engagement ring in July, and proceeded to propose to her on her birthday.

As of now there is no word yet as to when the couple plans on tying the knot, but it has been reported that they “do not want to have a long engagement”.

Congrats Nick and Priyanka!