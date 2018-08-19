‘Big Brother 20’ Spoilers: Zingbot Is Back As Week 8 Power Of Veto Host

The ruthless robot returns for one of the most important POV competitions of the season.

It wouldn’t be Big Brother without Zingbot, and as promised, the CBS reality show’s ruthless robot has arrived to host this week’s all-important Power of Veto competition.

For Week 8’s Power of Veto competition, Zingbot hurled insults at the Season 20 houseguests, with Head of Household Faysal Shafaat as a major target. Once they got a dose of embarrassing zings, the POV players headed to the Big Brother backyard to compete.

Zingbot first appeared on Big Brother in Season 12, according to Gold Derby. Back then, the character was known as Zingbot 3000, hosting POV contests in Seasons 12 through 15. In 2014, comedian Kathy Griffin delivered zings instead of Zingbot, but that was only a one year reprieve. By Season 18, Zingbot was upgraded to Zingbot 9000.

After this season’s dose of disses by Zingbot, eviction nominees Brett Robinson and Scottie Salton automatically got to play in the POV, while Haleigh Broucher, Tyler Crispen, and Angela Rummans also scored the chance to win the Big Brother POV title.

Big Brother Network reported that Scottie Salton picked Haleigh as his Houseguest’s Choice player, but she is under a lot of pressure to keep HOH Fessy’s nominations as is, should she win, which could put her in a tricky situation since she is also a close ally of Scottie’s.

Veto Comp is underway! Zingbot is hosting the Hide & Seek PoV this week. Find out what the #BB20 HGs are planning: https://t.co/5p2pszWBQf — Big Brother Network (@bigbrothernet) August 18, 2018

Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen reportedly told Faysal if they won the Veto they wouldn’t use it. Faysal’s end game is to keep his nominations the same, but if Brett Robinson wins, he will surely take himself off the block and a replacement nominee will have to be put up.

Big Brother Network also reports that the POV competition is the Hide & Seek Veto comp, which is known to last a long time. Twitter updates from the BB fan site reveal that Kaycee Clark was originally supposed to host the POV competition until Zingbot showed up and stole her thunder. The site also revealed that the POV competition was still going on after five hours.

As for Zingbot’s zings, the robot is notoriously mean. Last season, Zingbot made fun of eventual winner Josh Martinez’ weight gain and body-shamed him. Zingbot also called Mark Jansen “bisexual,” saying every time he tried to get “sexual” with his Big Brother girlfriend, Elena Davies, she said “bye.” Zingbot also slammed contestant Raven Walton’s “clown” makeup and sang a holiday tune about Christmas Abbott’s devastating ankle injury.

Big Brother fans can see the return of Zingbot on the August 23 episode of the CBS Reality show.