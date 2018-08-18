‘Magnum P.I.’ Reboot Announces Ken Jeong And Carl Weathers Appearing In Season 1

The reboot of Magnum P.I. starring Jay Hernandez as Magnum is being tabbed as one of the “must see” shows coming this fall. CBS, who has been under scrutiny for not having a single Latino writer on a show with a Latino playing the title role, according to Variety, has been trying to put as much star power behind the show as possible amid growing criticisms. Part of that star power will be having crossovers with another CBS reboot, Hawaii Five-O, but the rest of it will be via guest stars. The most notable names dropped so far are Ken Jeong and Carl Weathers.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jeong, best known as Mr. Chow from The Hangover, will appear as an old school private investigator that is one of Magnum’s regular poker buddies, Lee Ji-Won. He’s described as being flashy and colorful, but he also has a problem with a bad reputation. He’s the kind of guy that is alleged to cut some corners now and then and do things the easy way. Sometimes he steps on some toes, and he’s seen as the kind of guy that gives PIs a bad reputation. There’s no word on if Jeong will be a one-off appearance, or return for more episodes, but rumor is his character was written with the potential to return.

You can run, Magnum, but you can't hide! Meet Apollo and Zeus on Monday, September 24! #MagnumPI pic.twitter.com/kFpp3RYZFG — Magnum P.I. (@MagnumPICBS) August 9, 2018

Carl Weathers, who is best known as Apollo Creed from the Rocky films, will be appearing as Dan, an old school Marine who is struggling to make ends meet as an honest fisherman. Dan is described as a man of great integrity that goes to Magnum for help recovering a 350-pound tuna that he caught, which was stolen from him. The fish, which is valued at $350,000, is the key to Dan being able to pay off his crew and boat, maybe getting even for a change. Similar to Jeong, there is no word if there are plans to bring Weathers back in future episodes.

Executive producer Peter Lenkov said that his biggest plans are focused on building a long term relationship between Magnum and Hawaii Five-O character Steve McGarrett, played by Alex O’Loughlin.

“The plan is to ultimately introduce those two characters, have them in a crossover episode, and at least have them know of each other,” he said. “That’s the fun of the fact they are both ex-Navy SEALs.”

Magnum P.I. will premiere on CBS on September 24 at 9 p.m. ET.