WWE Spoilers: ‘Evolution’ Match Spoiled Before ‘Takeover’ – Hall Of Famer Returning For Another Match

One of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time is coming back to WWE.

Tonight, WWE is presenting NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV, and the pre-show is already going on for what will be a huge and exciting evening. While the pre-show is taking place, the announcers and hosts are going over other things happening in WWE and they ended up talking about the all-women’s pay-per-view, Evolution, happening in October. During this time, a huge spoiler was revealed and it includes the return of a WWE Hall of Famer.

For now, there has not been much revealed about Evolution other than it will feature all women. Hall of Famers such as Beth Phoenix and Lita have been confirmed to return, but their roles for the pay-per-view are not yet known.

Many fans have been wondering if any of the female superstars from the past would come back and have a match against some of those currently on the main roster. On Saturday, their minds were set at ease a bit as a major match was spoiled during the Takeover pre-show and it is a big one.

As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, an advertisement was shown on the big screens in the Barclays Center, and it was for Evolution. The ad featured a match on the card which will feature Trish Stratus returning to WWE to take on Alexa Bliss.

The image shows the return of Trish Stratus for a singles match at Evolution. Back in January, Stratus did return for a spot in the women’s battle royale at the Royal Rumble, and the fans loved seeing her back in the ring.

While it may have been a mistake to put this graphic on the big screens, it’s hard to imagine that the match is a mistake. It would be hard for an official graphic showing Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss at Evolution to be anything other than legitimate.

Especially since it was shown at an official WWE/NXT event. Making matters even more legitimate is that not long after the graphic aired, the match was confirmed on the NXT Takeover: Brooklyn pre-show and it is now officially on.

Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss was advertised for #WWE Evolution at tonight's #NXT Takeover event. Thanks @DonThePredictor — ProWrestling.net (@prowrestlingnet) August 18, 2018

Pro Wrestling Sheet pointed out that the graphic shows something else interesting, and it is what’s missing that is intriguing. Alexa Bliss is featured without the Raw Women’s Championship, which she currently holds. It could be a sign that she will lose the belt to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam on Sunday, or it could just be an early graphic.

WWE announcing Evolution was big enough news on its own, but the possibilities for appearances and matches were endless. Little did anyone realize that Trish Stratus would be returning to the ring at the pay-per-view to take on multi-time champion Alexa Bliss, but the spoilers revealed it all.