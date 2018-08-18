‘Halloween’ Soundtrack Teaser And New Michael Myers Promo Photo Are Creepy As Hell

Director David Gordon Green also revealed what it was like to collaborate with John Carpenter.

Halloween is one of the most highly anticipated horror movies of 2018, and the long-awaited sequel is just two months away from making its debut. When the original Halloween premiered in 1978, it was regarded as one of the all-time scariest horror movies, and fans are hoping for more of the same from the 2018 sequel.

Recently, Halloween director and co-writer David Gordon Green talked with Entertainment Weekly about the horror movie, and he described to the publication what it was like to collaborate with John Carpenter on the soundtrack.

“Oh, it’s been really fun. We’ll do a lot of weekly Skype sessions and he’ll play some stuff and send tracks…I’ll watch the movie with him, and just get notes and ideas, so that’s pretty incredible, and hilarious, as you could imagine. So, he’ll be in his studio with his keyboard and a screen [watching] the scene, and I’ll be on my computer, communicating through Skype, but watching him watch the movie, and get his ideas and commentary and musical suggestions.”

Green added that this job is a dream come true for him, and that it’s been an incredible collaboration, with an incredible cast and group of producers. The director remarked that the icing on the cake for him is that he gets to work with one of his idols in a musical capacity.

Exactly 40 years after the original movie, on 10/19/2018 find out who is upstairs still terrifying me. @halloweenmovie pic.twitter.com/t8VhnZruXZ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 8, 2018

Fans are ecstatic that Carpenter is not only the co-executive producer of the new Halloween movie, but that he is also composing the music for it. The legendary filmmaker is known for scoring the music to many of his movies, though the Halloween theme is arguably his most iconic piece. Carpenter even utilized many of the same instruments that he used for the original Halloween score, as MovieWeb reported. The new Halloween theme was recently released on SoundCloud in its entirety, but as LRM documented, it was then quickly removed.

Though all is not lost, as Sacred Bones Records recently released the official soundtrack teaser to the horror movie, and it’s just as creepy as you would imagine.

Halloween (2018) will feature the final showdown between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode, the babysitter he attempted to murder 40 years ago. Since the new horror film is ignoring all other Halloween sequels, that means that Laurie is not the sister of Michael. Jamie Lee Curtis is reprising her role as Laurie, and this time, her character is prepared to do battle with the knife-wielding killer. A new promo photo was recently released of Michael Myers, and fans are loving it.

New promo photo of #michaelmyers in #HalloweenMovie. I guess he’s gotten a little creative after 40 years being locked up, if he’s going to kill somebody with bells. ???? pic.twitter.com/WPHyxDcBuI — LRODTV (@lrodtv) August 14, 2018

Halloween is set to be released on October 19, and fans are expecting it to be one of the best horror movies of 2018.