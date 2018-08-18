WWE Rumors: Huge Four-On-Four Match Planned For ‘Survivor Series,’ Per Wrestling Observer

This year's 'Survivor Series' could be headlined by a huge match which is years in the making.

On Sunday night, WWE will bring forth one of its bigger pay-per-views of the year in SummerSlam, but some rumors are already looking months ahead. There is speculation swirling around that a match talked about for a long time could take place at the Staples Center in November. A lot of work would need to be done for it to happen, but it’s very possible that the Four Horsewomen could take on the Four Horsewomen.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that it is very possible for the Four Horsewomen of WWE to face the Four Horsewomen of the MMA world at Survivor Series. Of course, it’s currently too early to cement anything in place, but this is quite possible.

If all goes according to plan, there could be a Survivor Series match with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks taking on Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir. Again, there is some work that needs to be done, but the opportunity is there.

Anyone who watched the Mae Young Classic last year, well, you saw how the seeds were planted for this feud. Unfortunately, it just never happened, but it appears as if the time has finally come.

WWE

When current NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler picked up a win in the second round of the Mae Young Classic last year, that’s when it all started. As Baszler celebrated with Duke, Rousey, and Shafir, seated in the front row across from them were Flair, Lynch, and Bayley.

From there, a rather intense backstage moment took place between a few of those involved in the Four Horsewomen angle.

The issue of cross promotions interacting with one another isn’t really the problem at hand. All PPVs are dual-branded and Survivor Series has often mixed Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live together for teams and matches.

Right now, the issue is with Shafir and Duke who are both in NXT, as is Baszler. The biggest problem is that Shafir has only had two professional wrestling matches and Duke has only had some practice bouts, but no real in-ring action.

That’s not to say they aren’t talented and aren’t ready, but they simply need some more in-ring work to be ready for WWE’s main roster.

If there is going to be a Four Horsewomen (WWE) vs. Four Horsewomen (MMA) match at Survivor Series, things are going to have to be shifted into high gear. This could be a huge angle for the company and one that brings in a lot of attention. Don’t be surprised if the there is truth to the rumor of it starting at the all-women’s PPV called Evolution which is set to take place in late October.