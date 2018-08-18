Bill Maher Slams Trump Over Omarosa’s Book, Says He ‘Lost His One Black Friend’

Real Time host and staunch critic of the Trump Administration, Bill Maher, recently addressed the controversy surrounding Omarosa’s new book. According to the Huffington Post, Maher spoke about the incident in his opening monologue.

“Not such a good week for the president. He lost his one black friend,” said Maher. He added that Omarosa and Trump are in a “real he-said-she-said,” referring to her claims that Trump is a racist and has used the N-word. After Omarosa’s book was released, Trump tweeted about her, calling her “crazed, “a lowlife,” and a “dog.”

Maher also brought up the fact that Omarosa defended Trump and lied for him throughout his campaign and after his election. She famously said that Trump haters will “have to bow down to [him].”

“It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe,” said Omarosa, according to The Hill.

Maher said he didn’t care that Omarosa had once been aligned with Trump. “She’s our asshole now. I’ll take anything I can get, gladly.”

Maher then played one of Omarosa’s numerous tapes she recorded in the White House, where she asks Trump about General Kelly’s decision to fire her. In the tape, Trump denies knowing anything about Kelly’s decision, saying that no one informed him about firing her.

“You know, they run a big operation, but I didn’t know it. I didn’t know that. Goddamn it,” Trump says on the tape.

Maher calls Trump a coward, then mentions Omarosa’s claim that Trump installed a tanning bed in the White House. He then addressed Omarosa’s claim that Melania “plans to divorce him as soon as the term is over” and plans on taking their child, Barron Trump.

Other claims Maher addressed included that Trump drinks over eight diet Coca-Colas a day and that Trump once told Omarosa “don’t leave me with these people” while they were at a black church.

According to The Guardian, Omarosa claims she was “haunted” by Trump’s tweets while she worked at the White House, and when she tried to intervene, she was “attacked” by her coworkers. After her termination from the White House, Omarosa appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. When asked about her time there, she said that leaving the White House felt like leaving a plantation. When asked if people should be worried about Trump’s plans for the country, she nodded and said: “It is going to not be okay. It’s not.”