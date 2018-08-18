Bruce Willis And Demi Moore Reunite To Celebrate Daughter Rumer Willis’ 30th Birthday

Daughter Tallulah Willis posts charming family pics on Instagram.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore reunited to celebrate daughter Rumer Willis’ 30th birthday, according to People. Their other daughters, Tallulah and Scout, were also there to celebrate and post birthday pics to Instagram.

The birthday girl herself posted an adorable pic of her being kissed by her two parents with the caption, “Thanks for making me.”

The day kicked off with a birthday lunch, according to Page Six. A video, now deleted from Instagram, showed the family singing “Happy Birthday” to Rumer, according to People. The sisters were heard adding on to the song, singing “We hope you come back sober!” while Rumer blew out her birthday candles.

The party featured a photo booth, which the Willis sisters took advantage of by posting a bikini pic.

Rumer and her sisters went out for a birthday dinner with their father later in the evening, with Scout posting a pic from the evening to her Instagram with the caption, “Just before we took this photo my dad said, ‘Hurry up, I have to fart.'”

The sisters have been celebrating Rumer’s birthday on social media. Scout posted to Instagram with several throw-back pics of her big sis.

“Oh my big sister! Oh my best friend!!” she captioned the photo set.

Thanks for making me. ???????? A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) on Aug 18, 2018 at 10:19am PDT

Tallulah also joined in the fun, posting fun throw-back pics, including one featuring Rumer wearing a plastic bag.

“3 decades of unstoppable power,” Tallulah wrote on Instagram. “You were the first big person I ever knew, and gave me the privlege [sic] of walking ahead of me and stubbing the metaphorical toe on all the ouchies in life so I wouldn’t have to.”

???? A post shared by tallulah (@buuski) on Aug 16, 2018 at 5:48pm PDT

Moore and Bruce Willis were married from 1997 to 2000. The two were also reunited in July for Comedy Central’s roast of Bruce Willis, where Moore made a surprise appearance. When Moore took the stage, she joked about her ex-husband.

“For those of you that don’t know me, I am Demi Moore,” she said. “I was married to Bruce for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense because the last two sucked.”

She also joked about his parenting skills.

“Bruce is super generous. When our daughter Rumer was a baby and it was his turn to change the diaper in the middle of the night, he would lean over and whisper to me, ‘I’ll give you a thousand dollars right now if you change that diaper,'” she said, according to People.

The former couple has remained amicable over the years, often showing up to support their daughters.